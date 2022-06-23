TMCnet News
|
New Survey Finds 63% Of College Students Regret Taking Out A Loan
New survey of more than 1600 student loan borrowers confirms:
- Nearly half have been paying on student loans for more than 10 years
- 22% say that student loan debt has impacted their mental health
- 28% said that student debt is a barrier to owning a home
JACKSON, Wyo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-three percent of people regret taking out a student loan, according to a new survey from Givling, the patented crowdfunding trivia game that helps users eliminate debt. The survey of more than 1600 student loan borrowers across the US revealed that nearly half have been paying on student loans for more than 10 years and more than a quarter said they currently carry more than $70,000 in student loan debt. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said that the ROI just isn't enough to justify the debt.
"The student debt crisis has surged 144% over the past decade, forcing 45 million Americans to shoulder more than $1.5 trillion in loans," said Laurie Farros, president of Givling. "While programs like PSLF certainly help, unfortunately they don't go far enough. Through Givling, we found a creative way to provide some relief to those who are weighed down by hefty student loan bills - not to mention years of financial stress."
Key findings from Givling's Student Debt Lookback Survey include:
Regrets, they have a few
Properties and parenthood is put on pause
Forgiveness is an option
Sweet freedom is a zero balance
Dear Younger Self
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the total amount of outstanding student loans was $1.58 trillion in 2021, increasing approximately $14 billion between Q2 and Q3.
Nearly one-third of all American students now take on debt to get through college, with the average student loan debt reaching a record high of $38,792 in 2020. Givling is supporting those burdened via its unique crowdfunding app that has eliminated nearly $10 million in student loan debt to date. In addition, the passionate community has become a go-to source of information, resources and support.
About Givling's Student Debt Lookback Survey
About Givling, Inc.
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-finds-63-of-college-students-regret-taking-out-a-loan-301529819.html
SOURCE Givling
05/08/2009
11/01/2011
10/23/2009
IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Exhibitor Setup
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 8:00am-3:30pm
Strategies in Warehouse Management
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 3:00-3:25pm