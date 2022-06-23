TMCnet News
New Release of Ambassador Cloud Connects Tools, Technologies, and Teams to Supercharge Cloud Native Development Workflows
BOSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced the newest release of Ambassador Cloud. Built on leading open source Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects, including Emissary-ingress, Telepresence, and Argo, Ambassador Cloud includes new features that unlock the cloud native “paved path” developer experience. Teams now have the freedom to continue using the technologies and tools they already use in concert with accepted best practices across the full application lifecycle for Kubernetes. New Docker Extension for Telepresence, available now for private beta users, supports distributed team developer productivity and collaboration to code, debug, and deploy applications faster than ever before.
“As more development teams take on full lifecycle ownership as part of their Kubernetes journey, it comes with an evolving ecosystem of technologies and tools that can add enormous complexity,” said Richard Li, Founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. “Ambassador Cloud simplifies the transition to cloud native development and new features like the Docker Extension for Telepresence empower millions of developers worldwide to continue using the toolchains they already love and trust as their teams adopt Kubernetes.”
Ambassador Cloud includes a number of new capabilities that connect the tools and technologies to foster team collaboration for successful full app lifecycle management. These include:
Ambassador Cloud is available today and is free to get started, no credit card required.
Enterprise Kubernetes Solutions
For organizations with sophisticated requirements, Ambassador Labs now delivers enterprise Kubernetes solutions by combining access to technical expertise and tools to accelerate cloud native adoption. Our Enterprise Solutions team helps organizations implement cloud native best practices and confidently navigate complex architectural, governance, and security requirements. Learn more at getambassador.io/editions/enterprise.
About Ambassador Labs
Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io.
