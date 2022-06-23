[April 20, 2022] New Article in Peer-Reviewed Journal Spotlights Lirio's Approach to Behavioral Design and Its Ability to Impact Underserved Communities

"Frontiers in Digital Health" is the Leading Open Access Publisher and Open Science Platform KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new article published in Frontiers in Digital Health, the leading open access publication covering digital health and human factors, highlights a novel approach to personalized behavioral interventions that addresses historically underserved populations. The program and corresponding article showcasing an innovative viewpoint on behavioral design and health equity–illustrated by a COVID-19 vaccination case study–were designed and authored by Kelsey Lynett Ford, DrPH; Ashley B. West, PhD; Amy Bucher, PhD; and Chandra Y. Osborn, PhD. The solution leveraged the United Kingdom Design Council's Double-Diamond approach combined with behavioral science to deliver hyper-personalized digital communications to consumers across diverse populations. It is one of very few documented approaches that leverage established design methodologies to create behavioral interventions. "The intersection of behavioral science and human factors is a really interesting area of study," said Bucher, Lirio's Chief Behavioral Officer. "When you combine an established design method like Double-Diamond with the COM-B model of behavior change, then deliver and scale it with artificial intelligence, you begin to realize a depth of personalization and health outcomes that is otherwse unattainable."



Message recipients were diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, income, education, and other demographics. While the journal article was focused on methodology, Lirio found the approach yields favorable outcomes across all sub-populations—not just for COVID-19 vaccinations but for other behavioral interventions like breast cancer screenings and PCP visits for patients with diabetes. Underserved populations like Black Americans and low-income households engage and complete desired health actions comparable to other, better-served populations and the population at large. The diverse reach and engagement might suggest the Double-Diamond approach provides promise for equitable behavioral interventions at scale. The article represents the approach taken for intervention design within Lirio's Behavioral Reinforcement Learning Lab (BReLL), a multi-disciplinary research institute examining the impact of using the sciences of behavior change and artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes for large-scale populations. BReLL specifically addresses some of the world's most intractable health problems to directly improve people's health and measurably reduce the negative economic impact of chronic and mental health conditions, which contribute to 90% of healthcare's more than $4 trillion annual cost in the US.

About Lirio Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence with Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journeys to better health. Like precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging™ allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral interventions to overcome person-specific barriers to action. Interventions are delivered at the right time and place to drive scalable behavior change, effectively engage and activate individuals to make appropriate health decisions and take recommended actions to preserve and improve their health. The company was recently awarded Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces and is HITRUST® CSF certified and SOC 2 Type II compliant for information security. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com. Media Contact:

Patrick Hunt

[email protected]

