TMCnet News
|
New Jersey's Recreational Cannabis Consumers Can Enjoy Legitimate, No-Cash, No-Fee Transactions with CanPay
LITTLETON, Colo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers will be able to make no-fee cannabis purchases using CanPay, the largest legitimate payment network for cannabis merchants and consumers, at six leading New Jersey recreational retail stores when recreational sales launch there on April 21, 2022.
CanPay provides an easy-to-use app that allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily.
"If you're looking to buy cannabis products in the new recreational market in New Jersey, CanPay is the way to do it," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. "With instant actvation for most, the service is fast and free for consumers to use and much safer than cash – benefits that more than 100,000 consumer members of the CanPay community have come to understand. For additional convenience, recreational consumers can even prepay with CanPay for their online orders at participating stores."
The dispensaries, which previously were only permitted to sell cannabis for medicinal use, were recently approved for recreational sales to any adult over 21 years of age by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The first six New Jersey recreational dispensaries accepting CanPay are: The Apothecarium locations in Maplewood and Phillipsburg, The Botanist locations in Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown and Curaleaf locations in Bellmawr and Edgewater Park.
With more than half a billion dollars in transparent transactions and more than 800 participating merchant locations across 31 states, CanPay is the leader in legitimate payments for the cannabis industry.
About CanPay
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jerseys-recreational-cannabis-consumers-can-enjoy-legitimate-no-cash-no-fee-transactions-with-canpay-301529054.html
SOURCE CanPay
05/08/2009
11/01/2011
10/23/2009
IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Exhibitor Setup
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 8:00am-3:30pm
Strategies in Warehouse Management
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 3:00-3:25pm