New AEC Qualified Lidar Integrated Circuit From Efficient Power Conversion

EPC announces the introduction of the EPC2221, a common source dual gallium nitride FET rated at 100 V, 58 mO, and 20 A pulsed current. The EPC2221 can be used in lidar systems for robots, surveillance systems, drones, autonomous cars, and vacuum cleaners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005373/en/

100 V, 58 m? maximum RDS(on), 20 A peak current GaN IC for Lidar (Graphic: Business Wire)

The low inductance and capacitance of the EPC2221 allows fast switching (100 MHz) and narrow pulse widths (2 ns) for high resolution and high efficiency. Additionally, the ultra-small size of 1.35 mm x 1.35 mm reduces PCB cost and total solution size.

The EPC2221 is the latest addition to a growing family of GaN transistors and integrated circuits designed to meet the performance and reliability standards of demanding automotive applications. The EPC2221 has completed rigorous automotive AEC Q101 qualification testing including humidity testing with bias (H3TRB), high temperature reverse bias (HTRB), high temperature gate bias (HTGB), and temperature cycling (TC), as well as several other tests.

In addition to lidar in demanding automotive applications, the EPC2221 is perfectly suited for high-frequency DC-DC conversion, wireless power applications, and synchronous rectification.

"This new AEC certified product is the latest addition to a growing family of EPC gallium nitride-based transistors and integrated circuits designed to enable autonomous driving and improve safety," said Alex Lidow, CEO, and co-founder of EPC. "This new integrated circuit improves the performance while reducing size and cost for time-of-flight lidar systems."

Price and Availability

The EPC2221 is priced at $1.26 for a 2.5Ku reel and available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key Electronics at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc







Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench's cross reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/DesignSupport/GaNPowerBench/CrossReferenceSearch.aspx

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites

Visit our website: www.epc-co.com

Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005373/en/