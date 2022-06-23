TMCnet News
New Study From DriveWealth Reveals Secrets Into the Psychology of Retail Investors From 23 Countries Worldwide
DriveWealth, LLC, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, today released "The New Investor Phenomenon: A Wave of Opportunity," a guide to understanding the mindset of the global retail investor. Spurred by the onset of COVID-19, the Retail Revolution marked a new era where huge swaths of investors entered the markets and changed what it means to be an "investor." While their investing behaviors might seem like an anomaly, DriveWealth's guide reveals insights about the psychology behind their trades-their motivation to participate in the markets, the tools they're using to trade, and the tools they still need to take on the decade of the digital investor.
Key findings from DriveWealth's guide include:
Study results pointed to significant opportunities for financial providers in the new landscape of investing. 76% of respondents indicated they would prefer to access financial information and education through mobile investing apps, and 87% agreed that the ability to invest very small amounts was a good way to learn about investing.
"Two years into the pandemic, the world has reached a historic inflection point, not only in terms of access to capital markets, but also regarding the opportunity providers have to build even stronger connections with retail investors," said Harry Temkin, Chief Information Officer of DriveWealth. "The ability for providers to offer fractions of stocks has been one of the most significant evolutions in trading because it's giving investors the power to enter the markets using small, yet meaningful, amounts. Providers must offer the technology and tools investors need to make the markets even more accessible, or risk becoming irrelevant."
DriveWealth, a pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company which empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth's consultative support and cloud-based, modern technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn.
