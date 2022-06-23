[April 20, 2022] New Technology from Reveles Clinical Services Closes the Access Gap, Minimizing Patient Burden and Enhancing Recruitment and Retention for Decentralized Clinical Trials

Digital health research organization aims to eliminate zip codes as a barrier to participating in innovative in-home trial services for all patients in need of treatment DALLAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveles Clinical Services (Reveles), a purposeful, decentralized clinical trial (DCT) management company, today announced the availability of industry-leading technology to digitize the clinical trial process for patients, sites and sponsors. The technology optimizes Reveles' portfolio of services, expanding patient access to clinical trials and eliminating research barriers. It is the only fully integrated, decentralized clinical management company to leverage a robust, blockchain-based software platform and a curated and trained network of local healthcare providers. Reveles is poised to offer an unparalleled solution for sponsors and biopharmaceutical companies. Fifty percent of FDA trials are conducted in 1 to 2 percent of zip codes and 70 percent of all patients live more than two hours away from research sites, making it difficult to obtain research samples representative of all racial and ethnic minorities. Communities of color represent less than 5 percent of clinical trial participants, despite making up 42 percent of the total U.S. population. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly catalyzed the adoption of decentralized clinical trial with an increased awareness and interest to foster more inclusive clinical research. Reveles' new DCT management platform features make it easy for all patients to participate without leaving their home by enabling: eConsent to secure digital consent from existing and potential patients

Patient Engagement through online video and audio communication between patients and healthcare providers

Direct Data Collection to provide real-time dta, compliance and status view across all relevant roles, including eSource, eDiaries, devices, wearables, questionnaires and surveys

Telemedicine tools for tracking medication consumption and adverse event alerts



"Clinical trials are time consuming and expensive, yet most fail due to longstanding issues with recruitment and retention caused by inconvenient site locations, schedule conflicts, logistical concerns, financial constraints and missed visits. This results in patient dropout and elevated non-compliance rates. Incorporating a more patient-centered approach that minimizes patient burden can improve those rates," said R'Kes Starling, founder and chief executive officer, Reveles Clinical Services. "Relying on Reveles' seamless, end-to-end DCT services, which include investigational drug solutions and in-home support service, trial operators can increase regulatory oversight and avoid the administrative and logistical burden traditionally presented by decentralized trials."

One of the hallmarks of Reveles is its integrated DCT technology and non-tech solutions. Owning and managing the clinical supply chain—including a central pharmacy, local health care providers, investigational drug pharmacists and project management staff—the company can tailor clinical trial solutions to suit all stakeholders' needs. By harnessing technology, decentralized trials give researchers and participants unprecedented geographic freedom and aids in high-quality data collection. A recent industry survey estimated that 50 percent of clinical trials will be hybrid or decentralized by 2024. This industry has a unique opportunity to move toward a new patient and site-centric paradigm, making participation more accessible, convenient and sustainable for patients and physicians. Without research studies that accurately represent a cross-section of all patients with a specific disease, it can be difficult to determine which demographics are best assisted by a treatment. These insights are critical to helping achieve disease curability and treatment. Reveles is committed to more inclusive research by addressing the underrepresentation and lack of diversity of geographical, age, ethnic, and racial minorities by increasing awareness and expanding access to groundbreaking clinical research. About Reveles Clinical Services

Reveles Clinical Services is a decentralized clinical trial management company that aims to eliminate zip code from being a barrier to participating in clinical trials for all patients. For biopharma, diagnostics, digital health and CROs, Reveles closes the access gap and accelerates the clinical trial process by enabling patients to participate from the comfort of their homes. We leverage a robust, blockchain-based software platform and a curated, certified and trained network of local healthcare providers to optimize the patient and principal investigator's end-to-end experiences. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-technology-from-reveles-clinical-services-closes-the-access-gap-minimizing-patient-burden-and-enhancing-recruitment-and-retention-for-decentralized-clinical-trials-301528457.html SOURCE Reveles Clinical Services

