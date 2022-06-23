TMCnet News
New MX Research Shows 70% of Respondents Expect Their Financial Provider to Give Them Personalized Insights
72% of respondents say they would seek out a different financial institution if they couldn't connect to their most frequently used fintech apps
LEHI, Utah , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today released a new report on consumer trends in online and mobile banking. The research highlights opportunities for financial institutions and fintechs to build brand loyalty by offering consumers more personalized, digital and mobile experiences. Seventy-two percent of all respondents say they now prefer to manage all their finances online or through a mobile app. At the same time, 70% expect their financial service providers to give them personalized notifications and insights.
A tremendous opportunity for FIs/fintechs who embrace Open Finance to build personalized experiences & drive innovation.
"We believe consumer expectations for superior digital and personalized experiences are more important than ever. The survey shows the majority of consumers want their financial service providers to proactively help them better manage their finances (63%) and give them personalized insights," said Shayli Lones, VP of Go to Market at MX. "We believe our research points to a tremendous opportunity for financial institutions and fintechs who embrace Open Finance to build personalized experiences and drive innovation."
Key findings from the report include:
MX provides secure and reliable APIs that can power experiences to meet the needs and expectations revealed by this survey. Financial institutions and fintechs can pave the road to Open Finance — which MX defines as the ability to access and act on financial data to build personalized experiences, support industry collaboration, and drive innovation — by enabling seamless connectivity and data sharing between financial accounts.
To access the full report, please visit https://www.mx.com/consumer-trends-digital-and-mobile-banking.
