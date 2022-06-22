TMCnet News
New Visier Report Reveals 79% of Employees Want Pay Transparency
Visier's survey also found that job seekers want salary ranges disclosed in the hiring process, and that vast generational differences exist when discussing salary in the workplace
VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today revealed new research on pay transparency. With upcoming amendments to the New York City Human Rights Law that will require companies to disclose salary ranges in job postings starting in May 2022, Visier's report unlocks a greater understanding of employees' feelings about and experiences with the growing trend of salary transparency.
The study, Pay Transparency Pulse Report, surveyed 1,000 full-time, U.S.-based full-time employees, and found that today's job seekers and employees overwhelmingly prefer pay transparency –– and there are advantages for employers who provide the benefit. 79% of all survey respondents want some form of pay transparency and 32% want total transparency, in which all employee salaries are publicized. Visier's survey also found that 68% of employees would switch employers for greater pay transparency, even if compensation was the same.
"Though the concept of pay transparency has been around for a while, it started gaining more momentum among legislators, advocates, younger generations, and the media over the past few years, thanks to the ease of access to compensation data on the Internet," said Andrea Derler, Ph.D. and Head of Research at Visier. "Our data shows that the overwhelming majority of both employees an job seekers want salary transparency, signaling a significant shift from the traditional belief that pay is a taboo subject in our personal and professional lives."
Additional key findings from Visier's report include:
"It's clear that employees want more transparency around pay –– but that doesn't necessarily mean companies should publicize every employee's compensation," said Derler. "Employers have an opportunity to cultivate trust and improve retention with their workforce by making small changes to increase transparency around pay. From disclosing salary bands during the hiring process, equipping managers and leaders to have empathetic conversations with employees about pay, to providing informational training sessions on how compensation decisions are made, small steps can be more effective in creating greater transparency, trust and retention among your workforce."
To access the full report, visit: https://hello.visier.com/pay-transparency.html . For more information on Visier, visit: http://www.visier.com.
About Visier
Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.
For more information, visit www.visier.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-visier-report-reveals-79-of-employees-want-pay-transparency-301527305.html
SOURCE Visier
