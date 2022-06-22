TMCnet News
|
New State of the Art Laboratory Opens at NASA Langley
HAMPTON, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The people of NASA's Langley Research Center build on a proud legacy of innovation and technical excellence as they discover solutions that shape a better world for all. Langley's new Measurement Systems Laboratory, or MSL, is a powerful new resource that accelerates their efforts and deepens their impact. The building officially opens Thursday, May 21, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration.
Prior to the ceremony, media will tour the 175,000 square foot facility and view cutting edge labs and other features.
The ceremony itself will feature remarks from General Services Administration's Acting Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic region, Joanna Rosato, Langley Center Director Clayton Turner, Del. Jeion Ward of Virginia's 92nd house district, and a pre-recorded message from Sen. Tim Kaine.
Immediately following the ceremony, media will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Media interestedin covering the tour and ceremony should contact April Phillips at [email protected] or at 757-309-2916 by noon Wednesday, May 20th.
Media will meet at NASA Langley's Badge and Pass Office no later than 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Tours will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 11 a.m., and media availability at 12 p.m.
Information about the Measurement Systems Laboratory:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-state-of-the-art-laboratory-opens-at-nasa-langley-301527051.html
SOURCE NASA
06/03/2009
02/04/2010
Moving To A Cashless Industry: The Ins and Outs of Cannabis and Hemp Banking and Credit Unions
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 10:00-10:25am
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 11:30am