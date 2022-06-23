[April 14, 2022] New Release from UltFone: For Easily Transfer LINE Data

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UltFone software is a company specialising in phone data recovery and management. UltFone has now released its new software LINE Data Manager Pro-Transfer/Backup/Restore/Export LINE Data. People want to be able to connect and backup their LINE mobile chat history. Using the UltFone for LINE, you may integrate your mobile phone LINE message backup. Now Recover, transfer, and manage your Line data with the help of Ultfone Line Transfer. Stated Mike Lee, CEO of UltFone "We are really glad to give our clients with a tool for more dependable and accurate data management that truly transfers Line data between iOS and android". UltFone has announced the launch of UltFone for LINE, a new wonderful software for their valued customers. UltFone has more than 360 million customers and has been in operation for ten years. All of the company's products come with lifetime support and a 30-day money-back guarantee. TRANSFER LINE CHATS WITH A SINGLE CLICK: It can be difficult to switch from one phone to another. What about your line conversations? Transferring Line chats can be difficult, especially for users with no or limited technical skills. Using UltFone, transferring LINE data or accounts is no longer a complex task that necessitates the use of professional techniques. In just a few clicks, you can move your LINE data. UltFone Line Transfer is your one-stop solution for all your problems with a high rate of success and no ngative side effects.



FEATURES OF ULTFONE LINE TRANSFER: With only a few clicks, you can switch between iOS and Android.

LINE data on iPhone/Android should be backed up to a PC (Free for iPhone).

LINE backups may be restored to iPhone and Android with a single click.

View and export LINE data to a computer selectively.

All iOS and Android versions are supported, including the most recent iOS/iPadOS 15 and Android OS 12. PRICE AND AVAILABILITY:

UltFone official website has both paid and free versions available. A 1-Month License for $19.95, a Yearly License for $39.95, and a Lifetime License for $49.95 are the three distinct packages offered at a discount. HOW TO PARTICIPATE: For more information or take part in the event, visit: https://www.ultfone.com/line-transfer-export-backup.html ABOUT ULTFONE: UltFone is a leading software company that Established in 2007, UltFone is an industry-leading software developer of mobile utility technologies and applications provides completely integrated solutions for iOS system repair, iOS data recovery, Android data recovery, data transfer, and more. Famous websites such as PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and others trust the company. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UltFone/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/UltFone YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltFoneOfficial This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-release-from-ultfone-for-easily-transfer-line-data-301526111.html SOURCE UltFone

