[April 14, 2022] New Relic Launches Data Plus Offering to help All Engineering Teams Accelerate Observability Maturity

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced a new Data Plus offering to give engineering teams of all sizes access to industry-leading performance, scale, and governance capabilities as their observability practices mature. The New Relic Data Plus offering makes capabilities previously only deployed within large scale enterprise environments accessible to every engineering team to help scale their observability practices. These additional capabilities include extended data retention, high performance querying, FedRAMP and HIPAA compliance, enhanced data exports, and more. Starting June 1, 2022, customers can access Data Plus at a simple, predictable, and affordable list price of $0.50 per gigabyte (GB) of data which is 56% more cost effective than paying for each capability individually. As shown in the New Relic 2021 Observability Forecast, 91% of IT decision makers have adopted observability across their engineering teams. With widespread adoption, engineering teams increasingly need longer data retention for historical analysis, higher performance queries across larger volumes of data, advanced security controls, and the ability to export data into business intelligence solutions. These capabilities are prohibitively expensive and complex to access with open-source or SaaS alternative solutions as each capability requires individual contracting and billing. New Relic Data Plus offers simple and affordable per-GB pricing by combining our industry-leading telemetry data platform capabilities with powerful security, scale, and performance engineers can trust. "Our mission is to help every engineer do their best work based on data, not opinions. As more teams integrate observability into their daily practices, we have received widespread feedback from engineering and operations leaders that they need enterprise scale performance and governance to scale observability across their organizations," said Bill Staples, CEO, New Relic. "With New Relic Data Plus, we are combining the most advanced capabilities, previously only available to our largest enterprise customers, to teams of all sizes at one simple, predictable, and affordable price per gigabyte." New Relic Data Plus includes: 90 days extended retention over current defaults: Instead of paying individual premiums for data indexing and retention of each data source, customers will be able to choose which data they want stored longer in New Relic without increasing their monthy costs.

Engineers can track logs obfuscation rules directly in the log management UI and create anonymous identifiers for sensitive log data such as personally identifiable information (PII), access tokens, and other private or regulated data. Enhanced streaming and historical data export (coming soon): Ability to export New Relic data to external destinations for historical analysis and modeling, long-term storage, and integration with other data analytics platforms.



