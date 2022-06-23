[April 14, 2022] New York State Education Department Approves IXL's Real-Time Diagnostic to Assess K-12 students

With expanded access to IXL's adaptive assessment, all New York school districts can more accurately track student growth and evaluate the impact of teachers SAN MATEO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, announced that the New York State Education Department (NYSED) has added IXL's Real-Time Diagnostic to its list of approved assessments. All schools and districts in New York can now use the diagnostic to more accurately track student progress and teacher effectiveness, as required by state regulations. IXL is used by nearly 30 percent of all K-12 students in New York, accounting for approximately 900,000 learners. New York evaluates the impact educators, schools and districts have on student achievement through Student Learning Objectives (SLOs) and Annual Professional Performance Reviews (APPRs). SLOs are ambitious, measurable academic goals set for an educator's students based on past performance data. To evaluate teachers and principals in the state, districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services are required to conduct APPRs. Following NYSED's approval of the Real-Time Diagnostic, all New York districts can use the assessment to track student progress for SLOs and personalize educational opportunities for learners. Additionally, purchasing IXL gives districts access to an end-to-end learning solution. The Real-Time Diagnostic is part of IXL's personalized learning platform, which guides each student to specific skills in IXL's curriculum that will fill the knowledge gaps identified by the diagnostic. This seamless connection between assessment and instruction helps educators more efficiently tailor their lessons to nsure every student meets key learning objectives.



"Setting ambitious goals is an essential first step toward getting students back on track, but to achieve those aims educators must know precisely where students stand and how to provide the right instruction and remediation to each learner," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning. "NYSED's approval of the Real-Time Diagnostic ensures that every district in New York can more effectively pinpoint student knowledge levels and gauge educators' impact on academic performance." How New York educators use IXL assess students and help them grow

Educators turn to the Real-Time Diagnostic to gain up-to-the-minute insights on students' reading and math proficiency, ensuring teachers have an even deeper understanding of their learners' evolving needs. The diagnostic can be used for district- or school-wide benchmarking , and throughout the year as an instructional diagnostic, allowing schools to capture students' current knowledge levels and track their progress. To further target instruction, the diagnostic provides educators with personalized action plans for each student with IXL skills that align to state standards , differentiate instruction and fill knowledge gaps.

