New England-Canada Business Council hosts Finance/Economic/Investment Forum April 27

TD Bank Group Chief Economist Beata Caranci, Boston Globe Associate Editor and columnist Shirley Leung, and the CEOs of John Hancock Insurance, State Street Canada, and the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) are among confirmed speakers for the New England-Canada Business Council's 2022 U.S.-Canada Financial, Economic, and Investment Executive Forum on Wednesday, April 27.

The half-day virtual forum, to be held online from 1-5:30 p.m., convenes Canadian and American financial services industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and international trade and political experts for insights and perspectives on major developments and trends affecting the strategic financial, economic, and investment relationship between the U.S. and Canada - the largest bilateral trade and investment relationship in the world.

Registration and sponsorship information are available at https://necbc.org/events/event_list.asp

TD Bank and PwC are Platinum Sponsors, and the Canadian Consulate in Boston is a Gold Sponsor. Premier Sponsors include John Hancock, JPMorgan Chase, the Québec Government Office in Boston, State Street Canada, and TMX Group.







Along with Caranci, Leung, John Hancock Insurance CEO Brooks Tingle, State Street Canada CEO Robert Baille, and CVCA CEO Kim Furlong, speakers include:

Canada's Consul General in Boston, Rodger T. Cuzner

Québec Delegate to New England Marie-Claude Francoeur

Rasky Partners SVP/Washington D.C. Office John Bivona

Canada's former Deputy Permanent UN Representative Louise Blais

BlackRock Inc. Product Strategist Megatrends Platform Kyle R. Chapman

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Managing Director Jamie Fagan

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP National Co-Chair Shahir Guindi

TMX Group Director of Global Business Development Dani Lipkin

Nutter Corporate and Transactions Department Partner John Loughnane

Boston Blockchain Association Chair Lynne Marlor

TD Bank Regional President, Northern New England Sheryl McQuade

UNH Carsey School of Public Policy Adjunct Professor Mike Nikitas, media advisor/communications coach, Nikitas Communications

Prospectus Associates Principal William J. Pristanski

Marcum LLP Partner Daniel Roach

TD Bank Regional President, Southern New England Steve Webb

ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND-CANADA BUSINESS COUNCIL

The mission of the New England-Canada Business Council is to advance business, political, and cultural relationships between Canada and the United States and to help members grow their cross-border professional networks. Founded in 1981, the NECBC is one of the leading non-profit organizations working to sustain and expand the strong and mutually valuable connections between New England and Canada.

