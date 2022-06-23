TMCnet News
New England-Canada Business Council hosts Finance/Economic/Investment Forum April 27
TD Bank Group Chief Economist Beata Caranci, Boston Globe Associate Editor and columnist Shirley Leung, and the CEOs of John Hancock Insurance, State Street Canada, and the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) are among confirmed speakers for the New England-Canada Business Council's 2022 U.S.-Canada Financial, Economic, and Investment Executive Forum on Wednesday, April 27.
The half-day virtual forum, to be held online from 1-5:30 p.m., convenes Canadian and American financial services industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and international trade and political experts for insights and perspectives on major developments and trends affecting the strategic financial, economic, and investment relationship between the U.S. and Canada - the largest bilateral trade and investment relationship in the world.
Registration and sponsorship information are available at https://necbc.org/events/event_list.asp
TD Bank and PwC are Platinum Sponsors, and the Canadian Consulate in Boston is a Gold Sponsor. Premier Sponsors include John Hancock, JPMorgan Chase, the Québec Government Office in Boston, State Street Canada, and TMX Group.
Along with Caranci, Leung, John Hancock Insurance CEO Brooks Tingle, State Street Canada CEO Robert Baille, and CVCA CEO Kim Furlong, speakers include:
ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND-CANADA BUSINESS COUNCIL
The mission of the New England-Canada Business Council is to advance business, political, and cultural relationships between Canada and the United States and to help members grow their cross-border professional networks. Founded in 1981, the NECBC is one of the leading non-profit organizations working to sustain and expand the strong and mutually valuable connections between New England and Canada.
