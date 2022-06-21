[April 12, 2022] New Cadence High-Speed Ethernet Controller IP Family Enables Silicon-Proven Ethernet Subsystem Solutions up to 800Gbps

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today unveiled the Cadence® High-Speed Ethernet Controller IP family, which enables complete Ethernet subsystem solutions up to 800G along with Cadence SerDes PHY IP in 7nm, 5nm and 3nm process nodes. Optimized for power, performance and area (PPA), the low-latency, high-speed controller IP expands Cadence's Ethernet Controller IP portfolio and is well suited for a broad array of Ethernet applications in next-generation cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and 5G infrastructures. A number of customer engagements are underway, and there is strong market interest in the new product family. The new controller family supports different aggregated bandwidths for 100G, 200G, 400G and 800G Ethernet and offers the following: Support for both single- and multi-Ethernet channel solutions and compliance with IEEE 802.3 and Ethernet Technology Consortium specifications

IP provides full-featured media access control (MAC), physical coding sublayer (PCS), forward error correction (FEC) and physical medium attachment (PMA) blocks for a complete architecture

Integrated FEC support, including RS(528,514), RS(544,514), Firecode and Ethernet Technology Consortium Low Latency RS FEC, allows customers the flexibility to choose the best option for their application requirements Along with Cadence's leading-edge 112G/56G and other Ethernet SerDes PHY IP, Cadence provides full subsystem deliveries with integrated PHY and controller that enable customers to ease integration and streamline their SoC designs. Silicon proven in AI/ML customer applications, the integrated subsystms provide optimal PPA.



"The exploding bandwidth demand from cloud, AI/ML and 5G has driven Ethernet protocols to evolve and has accelerated 800G market adoption," said Rishi Chugh, vice president of product marketing, IP Group at Cadence. "Cadence continues to invest in design and interface IP that addresses our customers' rapidly evolving requirements. The Cadence high-speed Ethernet subsystem solutions with best-in-class PHY and feature-rich controller IP further solidify our leadership position with high-performance connectivity IP offerings." The High-Speed Ethernet Controller IP family and integrated subsystem solutions extend Cadence's Ethernet IP portfolio and support the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy by enabling SoC design excellence. They are available now for broad customer engagements. For more information, please visit www.cadence.com/go/hsethernetcontroller.

About Cadence Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

