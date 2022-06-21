TMCnet News
|
New B&K Precision MDL4U Series Modular DC Electronic Loads Available from TestEquity
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the leading distributor of test and measurement solutions in the U.S., announced today that it has added the MDL4U series Modular DC Electronic Loads to its product offering. The addition of the MDL4U series will allow TestEquity to expand its product line from a company that has built a strong level of trust in the industry.
“B&K Precision has built a world-class reputation for its excellence in the design and manufacturing of electronic test and measurement instruments,” said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. “Engineers around the world rely on B&K products to aid in their design, R&D, production line testing, industrial maintenance, and electronic field services.”
“We’ve built a strong relationship with TestEquity over the years,” said Marc Karsten, Director of Sales at B&K Precision. ”Being able to count on distribution partners like TestEquity gives us more freedom to improve the products we make.”
Because B&K Precision’s own engineers both design and use the equipment they manufacture, they have a very direct and personal commitment to producing the most well-designed products on the market. The engineering and design teams at B&K work tirelessly to improve their current products and continue to innovate on new products to meet the constant evolution of industry demands.
One of the most high-quality and innovative B&K product lines to date, the MDL4U series Modular DC Electronic Loads come equipped with all the premium feature that engineers require. Across the lineup, the following are just a few of the features and specifications for these electronic loads:
There are a total of seven different programmable modules available ranging from 200 W to 600 W in power. Up to eight channels are available in total thanks to the dual-channel modules offered in the MDL4U. For high-power single-channel modules, up to 2400 W of total power is available. With an optional mainframe extension, up to 16-channels can be supported for a total of 4800 W.
The seven different MDL4U series models offered are:
All models of B&K Precision’s MDL4U Electronic Loads are currently in stock now and ready to ship from TestEquity.
About Test Equity LLC
About B&K Precision
Contact:
09/14/2009
02/03/2010
Removing the Roadblocks to Enterprise Blockchain
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm
Blockchain Keynote: Preparing for a Tokenized World
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 5:30-6:10pm
How MSPs Can Capitalize on Today's New Workforce Models
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 10:00-10:55am