[April 11, 2022] New 'GoPro Player + ReelSteady' Desktop App Adds Professional-Level Stabilization to Suite of Professional Creator Tools

Pro-Focused Feature Updates Include ReelSteady Stabilization, Lens Correction, and Batch Export $99.99 One-Time Purchase Includes Access to Premium Features in GoPro Player + ReelSteady, including Emmy® Award-Winning ReelSteady Stabilization and Lens Correction SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced the new GoPro Player + ReelSteady application – a powerful, yet easy-to-use desktop app with professional-level stabilization and 360 content tools for creators – all in one post-production package. GoPro Player + ReelSteady brings the power of ReelSteady's Emmy® Award-winning stabilization to GoPro Player's capable arsenal of 360-focused tools. Traditional and 360 video creators can expect a seamless transformation of their content – whether applying ReelSteady stabilization to inherently shaky FPV video or quickly reframing and exporting 360 MAX footage to share on social media. "GoPro Player + ReelSteady delivers the tools some of our most creative customers – like FPV and 360 enthusiasts – need to quickly and seamlessly do what they do best…create mind-melting content," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "GoPro is committed to developing a robust desktop product experience, and bringing the power of ReelSteady advanced video stabilization to the GoPro Player desktop app is a natural next-step to super-serve our most passionate content creators." GoPro Player + ReelSteady features include: New ReelSteady Stabilization Tool with Real Time Playback: Apply Emmy® Award-Winning stabilization to create the smoothest, silkiest footage ever with the ability to view the full-quality stabilized shot as soon as your video loads; ReelSteady is now compatible with most shooting modes, including HyperSmooth

Apply Emmy® Award-Winning stabilization to create the smoothest, silkiest footage ever with the ability to view the full-quality stabilized shot as soon as your video loads; ReelSteady is now compatible with most shooting modes, including HyperSmooth New Lens Correction: Remove wide-angle lens curvature using ReelSteady Stabilization to polish and perfect videos

Remove wide-angle lens curvature using ReelSteady Stabilization to polish and perfect videos New Batch Eport: Queue hundreds of files and save time and energy by letting batch export do the rest – now with the ability to save presets and apply different settings to each export

Queue hundreds of files and save time and energy by letting batch export do the rest – now with the ability to save presets and apply different settings to each export Reframe: Transform 360 MAX content into cinematic videos and immersive photos with the click of a keyframe using the popular Reframe tool

Transform 360 MAX content into cinematic videos and immersive photos with the click of a keyframe using the popular Reframe tool Player: Continue to view a wide variety of video and photo formats – including MAX content – right in the player, then export .mp4 files compatible with post-production software or share directly to social media

Continue to view a wide variety of video and photo formats – including MAX content – right in the player, then export .mp4 files compatible with post-production software or share directly to social media Frame Grab: Capture stunning full-resolution photos from any 360 or traditional video, with the click of a button

Capture stunning full-resolution photos from any 360 or traditional video, with the click of a button Trim: Trim with frame-by-frame accuracy to keep only the parts you want in your videos



$99.99 one-time in-app purchase is required to unlock access to premium features including ReelSteady and Lens Correction. Current ReelSteady GO customers can use their existing activation key to redeem a free upgrade to the new GoPro Player + ReelSteady. GoPro Player + ReelSteady is available today for Mac and Windows. Learn more about GoPro Player + ReelSteady on GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

