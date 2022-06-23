TMCnet News
New Crypto Lending Organization Calls for Consumer Education and Protections
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new non-profit organization, the Digital Asset Advocacy Group (DAAG), was recently launched to educate consumers on the opportunities and risks associated with digital currency lending. With the recent growth of crypto lending, more consumers are realizing a newfound financial freedom thanks to the benefits of blockchain technology and decentralized financial protocols.
Digital Asset Advocacy Group promotes safe and regulated crypto lending.
"Crypto lending creates tremendous opportunities. This new industry generates jobs and reduces financial costs for businesses, but it also more importantly provides access to capital for individuals in underbanked communities and helps establish a new pool of investment opportunities for all participants," said DAAG member and personal finance expert, Laura Adams.
Consumers unable to secure a traditional loan because of a bank's minimum deposit requirement, fees, or a low credit score now have options available to them through crypto lending. Research illustrates the need for alternatives in the lending space:
"Sadly, any bad actor or predatory practice from a company operating within the crypto-lending space has the opportunity to do much harm — not just to individuals but to the industry as a whole," said Adams.
Like with traditional lending done through banks and other institutions, all crypto loan consumers should expect the following:
"Through more consumer education and by holding crypto-lending platforms accountable to existing protections and safe-lending practices, we can encourage innovation, keep consumers safe and ensure more have access to the opportunities created by such an exciting new industry," said Adams.
