[April 06, 2022]

New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF DURHAM, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $201,499 investment in The Regional Municipality of Durham to install 42 EV chargers.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program , all chargers will be available to Ontarians by November 2022. The Regional Municipality of Durham, Municipality of Clarington , Township of Scugog, Town of Whitby and Trent University Durham also contributed a combined investment of $340,237, bringing the total project cost to $541,736.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $3.6 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Durham, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero futue and help achieve our climate goals."







The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is making major investments in our automotive manufacturing industry to build electric vehicles and the batteries that power them here in Canada. We are also making it more affordable to purchase an EV by offering incentives and making it more convenient to drive an EV by investing in charging infrastructure. I'm happy to announce the second major investment in EV charging infrastructure in Durham Region, which will create 42 more chargers this year. We are making investments that help the residents of Whitby and all Canadians contribute meaningfully to our fight against climate change."

Ryan Turnbull

Member of Parliament for Whitby

"In the Region's push for a clean energy economy, this federal funding and the EV charging infrastructure that follows are vital to help us meet our climate change goals. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our local partners and the Ministry of Natural Resources for their dedication to fighting climate change."

John Henry

Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 130,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

