[April 06, 2022] New Relic Launches API Monitoring with Postman

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, in partnership with Postman, the API platform used by more than 17 million developers, today announced a two-way integration to empower developers to monitor the functionality and performance of their APIs. With the new integration, API developers and DevOps engineers can send Postman API and infrastructure metrics to New Relic, giving teams instant observability into critical metrics such as latency, request counts, and error rates. API developers can also use the two-way integration to receive API health data along with related application telemetry from New Relic in the Postman API Platform. New Relic customers can get started for free and use the API monitoring feature without any additional licenses, as integrations are included with the all-in-one New Relic observability platform with simple and predictable usage-based pricing. As more organizations take an API-first approach to building applications, monitoring is essential to address poor API performance, outages, and anomalies. The practice of API observability has historically been difficult due to team, data, and tool silos. First, API developers have been decoupled from DevOps and SRE teams. Second, API telemetry data for different environments and databases have been stored and managed in disparate telemetry systems. Third, API developers have used point solutions or in-house debugging tools instead of unified observability experiences in which all engineers come together around data. With this launch, Postman joins New Relic's largest open ecosystem of quickstarts and partner integrations to help address this gap. Beyond simply ingesting data into New Relic, the Postman quickstart provides engineers with a curated, customizable dashboard view of key API and infrastructure metrics. "Making API observability data visible to the teams responsible for development is crucial for maintaining quality during rapid iteration cycles," said Postman Co-founder Abhijit Kane. "Historically, monitoring and infrastructure metrics have lived downstream from API development teams, but with the New Relic integration, teams can check real-time performance, work more quickly to correct errors, and ensure increased quality of their APIs." "As more organizations rely on APIs to deliver great user experiences, monitoring the health and performance of their APIs is a crucial part of an organization's observability strategy," said Peter Pezaris, New Relic SVP, Strategy and User Experience



"This partnership with New Relic capitalizes on our mission to extend the value of Postman by working alongside forward-thinking companies that are critical to the API ecosystem. I'm excited to see the value this brings to millions of development teams who depend on the Postman API Platform, and who can now utilize New Relic to boost their API observability," said Postman Head of Partnerships Smit Patel. Features and benefits of the integration include:

Unified visibility : View API metrics (response time, errors, failed test, etc.) alongside application and infrastructure in one unified and customizable dashboard.

: View API metrics (response time, errors, failed test, etc.) alongside application and infrastructure in one unified and customizable dashboard. Alerting : Leverage New Relic's advanced alerting capabilities such as self-adjusting thresholds, anomaly detection, and outlier detection to identify and flag poor performance.

: Leverage New Relic's advanced alerting capabilities such as self-adjusting thresholds, anomaly detection, and outlier detection to identify and flag poor performance. Correlate: Debug performance issues by comparing API's performance (e.g., latency metrics) and functionality (e.g., response correctness) with full stack metrics (CPU, RAM usage, and network stats) in context.

Debug performance issues by comparing API's performance (e.g., latency metrics) and functionality (e.g., response correctness) with full stack metrics (CPU, RAM usage, and network stats) in context. Easy access: Existing New Relic customers with full platform access can set up the integration in minutes for no additional fees. New users can get started for free without a credit card. The integration is available to all Postman customers including free-tier users. The Postman quickstart is generally available today across all regions as part of the New Relic platform - the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools and predictable consumption pricing instead of disjointed SKU bundles. New customers can sign up and start using the experience for free, no credit card needed. For more information about how to get greater visibility into your API performance, check out the Postman quickstart for New Relic. More detail is also available on the New Relic blog. About New Relic As the leader in Observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform for all telemetry-metrics, events, logs and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why'. Delivered through the industry's only customer-centric consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps more than 15,000 companies including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, TopGolf, Australia Post, Signify Health, ZALORA and WFS improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the 'why' with New Relic at www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic I/O, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005152/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]