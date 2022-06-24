TMCnet News
New Study Demonstrates How Manufacturing Frontline Worker Engagement Increases When Employees are Empowered with Technology to Problem-Solve, Work with Purpose, and Be Recognized
50 manufacturing plants averaged a 74 percent increase in employee engagement using connected digital workforce technology; results correlate to improved productivity and reduced employee turnover
MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redzone, a connected workforce technology solution, released its inaugural Frontline Workforce Engagement Study, quantifying the employee engagement increases at a sample of 50 U.S. manufacturing plants where Redzone technology is deployed. At a time when manufacturers face significant labor and inflationary challenges, the results reinforce the business benefits of improving the frontline employee experience; treating workers with dignity, giving them purpose in their work, recognition and the opportunity for skills progression and career growth.
Key Findings:
Redzone found an increase in employee engagement correlated to two major impacts on each plant:
"Not only did we see individuals take ownership of their portion of the process, but collectively we have seen a team that is owning the entire process and focused on success holistically instead of just in their silo," said Crest Foods Operations Manager, Jared Stumpenhorst, a Redzone customer.
"The employee/employer relationship is changing across all industries, and frontline workers, who make up the majority of people employed in manufacturing, are no different," said Ken Fisher, vice president of Product and Solutions at Redzone. "Employees want to have dignity in their work and recognition for a job well done. They want the opportunity for career growth and financial gain. But more than anything else, they want to do work that has a purpose - more than a paycheck. We believe the Great Recovery will be fueled by engaged frontline workers and this study quantifies these benefits for the first time – underscoring the direct line between motivated employees, decreased turnover and improved productivity."
Methodology
About Redzone
Redzone is a privately held company, headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations around the world. For more information visit www.rzsoftware.com.
