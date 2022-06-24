TMCnet News
New Appliance Repair Company Opens in Charleston Amid Growing Demand
Asurion Appliance Repair Provides Fast, In-Home Expert Repair of Major Appliances Including Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Washers, Dryers and More
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new appliance repair company has opened in Charleston with highly trained experts providing quality, fast repairs as soon as next day. Asurion Appliance Repair experts can provide in-home repairs of major appliance brands including Whirlpool, Samsung, GE™, LG®, Electrolux® and more.
From refrigerator repair to fixing a broken dishwasher or dryer, Asurion Appliance Repair experts are able to complete many repairs in a single visit.
"Whether it's a broken ice maker, a freezer that stops freezing or a washer that leaks, our appliance repair experts can help," said Bridget Pai, Manager, Asurion Appliance Repair in Charleston. "We understand that life gets disrupted when the appliances you count on daily stop working correctly, and we're here with highly trained experts to get you back up and running quickly."
Appliance Repair Experts You Can Trust
Asurion Appliance Repair experts are highly trained in repairing Whirlpool, Samsung, GE™, LG®, Electrolux® and other major brands to provide quality repairs for today's modern appliances. Asurion Appliance Repair also has authorized service partnerships with major appliance brands which provides their repair experts with direct access to manufacturer parts to help fix customers' appliances fast. All Asurion appliance repairs are backed by a 60-day warranty on parts and labor.
"At Asurion Appliance Repair, we understand the disruption our customers experience when their appliances stop working," said Asurion Appliance Repair CEO Luke Smiley. "As we continue to build and expand our appliance repair business, we are making customer experience our top priority. The Asurion mission is about more than repairing broken refrigerators and dryers. We fix tech and appliances fast so our customers can get their lives back up and running."
Fast Repair, Because Waiting Isn't an Option
For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit appliance-repair.asurion.com. Or contact Asurion Appliance Repair in Charleston at:
(843) 998-7084
About Asurion
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-appliance-repair-company-opens-in-charleston-amid-growing-demand-301518146.html
SOURCE Asurion
