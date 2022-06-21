[April 05, 2022] New Airbyte Cloud Makes Data Movement Easier and Cost Efficient

Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today made available in the U.S. its cloud service for data movement and unifying data integration pipelines. Airbyte Cloud's disruptive pricing model is based on compute time, which can be 10 times less expensive than the industry-norm volume-based pricing which is cost prohibitive when replicating high volumes of data. The company also announced an unprecedented cooperation with open-source maintainers within its user community. Airbyte will provide compensation for helping deliver new features and bug fixes for the continuously-growing list of data connectors. Contributors can earn money for work on data connectors for finding software bugs, and for bug fixes. Go here to learn more and apply for the waitlist. "With Airbyte Cloud, we remove the headache of building and maintaining custom data infrastructure by providing a simple, economical way for enterprises to move data as needed," said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. "Just as importantly, we're able to assure that as Airbyte data connectors enter general availability, they meet quality goals, especially for the long tail of data connectors that would otherwise be orphaned, by providing compensation for maintainers. We also feel it i critical, considering the recent Linux Foundation findings that contributors not just be recognized, but be compensated."



Today, there are more than 170 Airbyte data connectors, which in the company's history of 20 months, equals as many as those offered by any company. The company's goal is to increase the number of data connectors to 300 this year. Here is the complete list of connectors available for Airbyte. In addition to providing hosting and management, Airbyte Cloud enables companies to have multiple workspaces and provides access management for their teams. Go here for a free trial of Airbyte Cloud.

With its growing community of 6,000 data practitioners and 300 contributors, Airbyte is redefining the new standard of moving and consolidating data from different sources to data warehouses, data lakes, or databases in a process referred to as extract, load, and, when desired, transform (ELT). Over the past year and a half, more than 15,000 companies have used Airbyte to sync data from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, Stripe, and connect to destinations that include Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks and BigQuery. Airbyte's open-source data integration solves two problems: First, companies always have to build and maintain data connectors on their own because most less popular "long tail'' data connectors are not supported by closed-source ELT technologies. Second, data teams often have to do custom work around pre-built connectors to make them work within their unique data infrastructure. About Airbyte Airbyte is the open-source data integration alternative running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is based in San Francisco with remote employees around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.io. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005231/en/

