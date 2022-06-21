TMCnet News
New Invicti Research: Vulnerabilities on the Rise; Public Sector Particularly at Risk
Data from 23.6B security checks underscores need for comprehensive application security approach, with 1/3 of Government and Education organizations still at risk of SQL injection in 2021
AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today released its Spring 2022 AppSec Indicator, which reveals a rise in severe web vulnerabilities and the need for executive leaders to intertwine their application security and digital transformation efforts to reduce risk. The report examines web vulnerabilities from over 939 Invicti customers worldwide and was derived from the largest data set yet, with more than 23 billion security checks executed on customer applications uncovering over 282,000 direct-impact vulnerabilities.
The data shows that numerous commonplace and well-understood vulnerabilities continue to proliferate in web applications, and the continued presence of these vulnerabilities presents a serious risk to organizations in every industry. Among the findings:
"Once again, we've seen that even well-known vulnerabilities are still prevalent in web applications," said Invicti president and COO Mark Ralls. "It's time for organizations to gain command of their security posture. The only way to do that is to ensure that security is in the DNA of an organization's culture, processes, and tooling so that innovation and security go hand-in-hand."
You can read the full report here and register for the upcoming webinar with Mark Ralls on April 7 at 10 AM CT, which will explore the report's findings and discuss real-world approaches to regain control.
About Invicti Security
