[April 05, 2022] New WebbingCTRL Provides Enterprises with Complete, Zero-Touch Global IoT Control over Carrier Connectivity

Webbing, a global MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) connectivity provider for enterprise mobility and IoT, today announced the immediate availability of WebbingCTRL, a fast and simple global-ready connectivity solution. WebbingCTRL is the only SIM in the world that can easily and remotely become any wireless carrier's SIM, eliminating network provider lock-in and providing complete control over connectivity with zero-touch provisioning. IoT connectivity can require substantial costs and time to orchestrate the implementation of network providers. Additionally, IoT use cases are rapidly changing, so organizations need a way to make future-proof decisions today in order to handle connectivity challenges on the horizon. Using the WebbingCTRL platform, organizations can easily add, remove, and swap the carrier for any number of IoT or enterprise deployments to another wireless carrier of their choice with which they have an eSIM subscription. There's no need for carrier integration. The IoT environment is accelerating, and connectivity solutions need to adapt to fast-moving deployments now and in the future. The WebbingCTRL eSIM delivers total flexibility to ensure devices have reliable connectivity, anywhere in the world. The ability to remotely provision devices without extra carrier integration or collaboration also vastly reduces time-consuming deployment cycles and could have a huge imact on the ability to scale.



The WebbingCTRL solution eSIM is device agnostic and comes in any form factor. As a result, businesses can gain complete control over connectivity for a wide array of use cases, including: Enterprise employee mobile connectivity: Enables organizations to provide seamless connectivity for employees as they cross national boundaries and enter areas where one carrier may have better coverage than another.

Enables organizations to provide seamless connectivity for employees as they cross national boundaries and enter areas where one carrier may have better coverage than another. Transportation and logistics : Enable IoT tracking devices to switch automatically from a private network in a warehouse to a public network when in transit.

: Enable IoT tracking devices to switch automatically from a private network in a warehouse to a public network when in transit. Mission-critical IoT: Prevent interruption to operations that depend on connectivity when one carrier's coverage is down by switching automatically to another.

Prevent interruption to operations that depend on connectivity when one carrier's coverage is down by switching automatically to another. Automotive: Connected vehicles need constant connectivity and they cannot always use a roaming carrier due to regional connectivity regulations. WebbingCTRL can automatically change carriers as vehicles cross into new coverage areas or national borders. "With WebbingCTRL, companies can finally take complete control of their connectivity to ensure business continuity, take advantage of better pricing and coverage and avoid having to physically touch hundreds, even thousands of devices to change carriers," said Noam Lando, co-founder and CEO at Webbing. "Companies can securely control all their devices' connectivity, with the confidence to connect anywhere in the world, 24-7, both now and in the future."

Because WebbingCTRL works independently of SM-DP and SM-SR infrastructure, the carrier change takes place almost immediately, and the eSIM will act just as if the SIM card had been physically changed to the new carrier. And WebbingCTRL is not limited to public networks but can also be used to manage connectivity to private networks. Additionally, companies can set up business rules that will automatically change the carrier under specific conditions, such as location, country, loss of connectivity or even after a certain amount of time. For more information about WebbingCTRL and ways to streamline your IoT deployment, contact [email protected]. About Webbing Webbing is a global data MVNO that delivers innovative enterprise grade, global connectivity and IoT services. Our secured network of 600+ mobile carriers across more than 200 countries, ensures superior data connectivity between businesses, people, and things wherever the device is located. Since our foundation in 2010, we have been developing revolutionary SIM technology, powerful management platforms and a robust global network that revolutionize your data, making it relevant and actionable. Our leading-edge solutions deliver a streamlined, centralized, and scalable means of deploying and managing organizations' global fleet of devices. Our experts assist in every step of the device on boarding process to ensure you are set up to meet your organization's connectivity needs. For more information, visit https://www.webbingsolutions.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005430/en/

