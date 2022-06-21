[April 05, 2022] New Appointments and Senior Executive Moves at MedRisk Point to Growth

MedRisk, the leader in managed physical rehabilitation in workers' compensation, has expanded and reorganized its executive leadership team. MedRisk appointed Sri Sridharan as Chief Client Officer. Sridharan will lead the account management and analytics teams and apply his strong background in risk analysis and claims to enhance the experience of MedRisk's clients. An executive in the workers' compensation industry for nearly two decades, Sri has worked for Gallagher Bassett and most recently served as Marsh's Analytics Solutions Leader for North America. Sridharan has a master's degree from the University of Michigan. Jamie Davis-Motsinger, a member of the MedRisk team since 2011, will transition to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer from CCO, a position that formerly encompassed sales. In this role, she will focus exclusively on new business development and communicating the value MedRisk's evolving solutions bring to the industry. Daad McGovern will join MedRisk in the newly created position of Senior Vice President of International Operations. She brings over 22 years of experience with Crawford & Company, most recently as its Vice President of Global Services. McGovern will lead the expansion of MedRisk's growing talent and operations teams across the glbe.



"We are excited about this infusion of this new talent and being able to fine tune responsibilities of our leadership team as we continue our growth trajectory," said Danielle Lisenbey, who serves as co-CEO alongside Ken Martino. Additionally, Tom Weir, Chief Financial Officer, announced plans to retire in the summer of 2022. To maintain strong historical financial leadership, Ken Martino is transitioning into the role of CFO as Tom retires.

"I am looking forward to using my knowledge of the business along with my financial skills to help move MedRisk forward," said Martino on the transition to CFO. "These significant changes to our leadership reflect MedRisk's strategic approach to long-term growth," said Mike Ryan, Executive Chairman of MedRisk and its Board of Directors. About MedRisk Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. Its extensive national network of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and chiropractors treats more than 425,000 workers a year. Clinically driven since its inception, the company has an International Scientific Advisory Board that developed and maintains evidence-based guidelines specific to physical medicine in workers' compensation. MedRisk, which has successfully completed SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examinations, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005269/en/

