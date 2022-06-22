[April 04, 2022] New Premium Film Brand IVIOS Unveils Kaizer Paint Protection Film Providing Ultra-Durability With Excellent Stain Resistance

IVIOS (www.iviosfilm.com), a new global film brand, introduced its Kaizer Paint Protection Film that provides excellent stain resistance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005411/en/ IVIOS releases Kaizer Paint Protection Film, a premium paint protection film providing excellent protection to the car's painted surface as well as breakthrough stain resistance. IVIOS is a premium film brand launched in 2021 consisting of experts with high-tech film technology based on nano-materials and nano-coating and long-standing know-how in the film field. IVIOS develops and introduces durable automotive films to the market through IVIOS Coating & Material Science Laboratory, specializing in designing and developing films for automotive. (Photo: Business Wire) IVIOS is a premium film brand launched in 2021 consisting of experts with high-tech film technology based on nano-materials and nano-coating and long-standing know-how in the film field. IVIOS develops and introduces a varity of durable automotive films to the market through IVIOS Coating & Material Science Laboratory, specializing in designing and developing films for automotive such as Paint Protection Film (PPF), Windshield Protection Film and various high-function film products.



Kaizer Paint Protection Film, IVIOS' first product targeting the global automotive film market, is a premium paint protection film providing excellent protection to the car's painted surface as well as breakthrough stain resistance. Systematic Design of Cross-linked Polymer Technology, a unique top coating technology developed by IVIOS Coating & Material Science Laboratory, features surface contamination-resistance of products against contaminants in various environments so that PPF's excellent appearance can be maintained for a longer time. IVIOS' Kaizer Paint Protection Film Products provide the following features.

Special Features of Kaizer Paint Protection Film Products Exceptional antifouling performance and robust solvent resistance against chemical solvents, dye solutions, oils, fuels, or acidic solvents

Reduced installation failure through its unique antistatic function of PSA layer

High level of transparency based on premium TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane) base film

Long-lasting, non-yellowing property under UV exposure

High-gloss surface realized with industry-leading advanced top coating technology

Strict internal quality control provides consistent product appearance and performance The line-up of Kaizer Paint Protection Film offers Kaizer Perform X Series, which offers top-coated clear-type hydrophobic/non-hydrophobic options, Kaizer Satin Finish Series consisting of two clear and black satin, and Kaizer Texture Series with gorgeous pattern designs. The Kaizer Perform X Series, Kaizer Satin Finish Series and Kaizer carbon fiber and forged carbon products are available now. "Automotive paint protection film product has an excellent ability to protect the car's painted surface, but it was difficult to maintain nice appearance when first installed, so the overall satisfaction of some end-consumers was not high. Kaizer PPF, introduced by IVIOS, is characterized by IVIOS' unique top coating technology to maintain the excellent appearance of the PPF-constructed car for a longer time," said Steve Kim, Managing Director of IVIOS. "IVIOS will continue to introduce the latest technologies that provide excellent durability and various functions based on the latest coating technology and material to film products." For more information on IVIOS and Kaizer PPF products, please visit www.iviosfilm.com. About IVIOS IVIOS is a global brand established by experts with outstanding technology in the film industry. IVIOS provides automotive paint protection films, windshield protection films, protective film products for IT devices and consumer electronics, special films with various applications, and high-performance window films for automotive and architectural applications across the world, providing differentiated performance and superior durability. With its creative, state of the art materials design and coating technology, unrivaled product design and research & development infrastructure, and manufacturing facilities with strict quality control capabilities, IVIOS responds quickly to market needs and provides leading products. For more information on IVIOS and its products, please visit www.iviosfilm.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005411/en/

