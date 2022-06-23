TMCnet News
|
NEW Episode of The 1600 Sessions Podcast: "The Next Generation: What the White House Means to Me"
Association Announces Next-Gen Leaders
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "The Next Generation: What the White House Means to Me," to announce its inaugural program, Next-Gen, a group of more than fifty influential young professionals from a wide variety of fields, bound together by a passion for history, civics, and education.
The Next-Gen Leaders include presidential descendants, members of Forbes' 30 Under 30, CEOs, military officers, a White House correspondent, a former Miss America, and several other individuals held in high esteem in their respective fields. Members will take part in a year-long cohort and attend Association events, in-person and virtual programming, and quarterly meetings.
In this podcast episode, White House Historical Association President and podcast host Stewart McLaurin speaks with eight of the Association's new Next-Gen Leaders.
Next-Gen Leaders were chosen either by recommendation or by research, vetted according to demonstrated dedication to education, history, and civics, accomplishments within their field, social media presence, and embracing the Assoiation's nonpartisan mission.
The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.
To watch or listen to the full episode, visit The1600sessions.org.
For more information, please contact [email protected].
Visit whitehousehistory.org to learn about the current Next-Gen group.
