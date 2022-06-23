TMCnet News
New Real-World Data Show Potential of Trilaciclib to Reduce the Substantial Burden of Myelosuppression in Patients with Extensive-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer Treated with Chemotherapy
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced results of a retrospective, observational study describing the substantial burden of myelosuppression and its impact on healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) in 3,277 patients being treated with chemotherapy for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). The study also described patient outcomes from 21 patients receiving trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy; of these, 17 received commercial trilaciclib in the real-world setting, and four received trilaciclib in clinical trials.
Results showed that the use of trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy was associated with a 50% reduction in the percent of patients with grade = 3 myelosuppressive hematologic adverse events (HAE) in at least one blood cell lineage and a 74% reduction in the percent of all-cause hospitalizations (days 1 to 21 after treatment), compared to patients who received chemotherapy alone. The analyses were derived using structured, real-world, de-identified clinical patient level data from the Integra Connect oncology warehouse. Findings are being presented in a poster session at the Annual Conference of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), held from March 31 to April 2, 2022.
The poster titled, “Burden of Myelosuppression Among Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Treated with Chemotherapy in a Community Oncology Setting” is available in the scientific publications section of G1’s website.
“The real-world burden of myelosuppressive hematologic adverse events among patients receiving chemotherapy, and the resulting hospitalizations, are routinely underestimated in the community oncology setting,” said Jeffrey Scott, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Integra Connect and lead author of the study. “In this retrospective analysis, nearly 60% of patients receiving chemotherapy alone had a grade = 3 myelosuppressive HAE in at least one lineage, with a sizeable proportion having multilineage (= 2 lineages) myelosuppression. Importantly, these data also capture the first real-world experience of using trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy. Among those patients, the use of trilaciclib nearly eliminated not only grade = 3 HAEs associated with multilineage myelosuppression but also all-cause hospitalizations.”
In the study, the researchers conducted a primary analysis of 3,277 patients who received chemotherapy alone and a secondary analysis from 21 patients who received trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy, including 17 who received commercial trilaciclib in the real-world setting. Utilizing data from the Integra Connect Database, the researchers quantified the prevalence and frequency of grade = 3 myelosuppressive HAEs and associated healthcare resource utilization (including supportive care such as G-CSFs, ESAs, and blood transfusions), and all-cause hospitalizations.
Key findings included:
Myelosuppressive HAEs
The researchers noted that future studies using data from larger patient populations are recommended to enable a more robust comparison between patients treated with trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy and patients treated with chemotherapy without trilaciclib.
“The myelotoxic impacts of chemotherapy in patients with ES-SCLC — including = grade 3 neutropenia, anemia, and thrombocytopenia — pose a considerable burden to both patients and to the healthcare system at large in terms of associated healthcare resources required to treat them,” said Huan Huang, Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research at G1 Therapeutics and co-author of the study. “While the numbers in the trilaciclib dataset are small, these new data add to a growing body of real-world data cataloguing the extent of this burden in patients with ES-SCLC and the need for innovative therapies, such as trilaciclib, to reduce them.”
The results add to data recently published in the Journal of Medical Economics showing the use of trilaciclib prior to first-line chemotherapy resulted in cost savings due to fewer myelosuppressive adverse events and their associated treatment costs in patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. The data showed that the use of trilaciclib in this setting resulted in a 78% overall reduction in the number of myelosuppressive adverse events and an estimated cost savings per patient were $18,840 from a U.S. payer perspective compared to chemotherapy alone. The findings were derived from a cost-effectiveness analysis based on published literature on myelosuppression and data from the pivotal Phase 2 trilaciclib trial. This manuscript is also available in the scientific publications section of the G1’s website.
