[March 31, 2022] New Study Exposes Behaviors of Government Employees That Could Lead to Cybersecurity Breaches

The balance between data security and employee experience has always been challenging but the pandemic, remote work, and increasing cyber-attacks has taken the importance to a new level for government agencies. According to a new study, 44 percent of government employees use work devices for personal use and 60 percent use personal devices for work use. Government agencies not only have a BYO device issue, but passwords are not properly secured and Shadow IT is out of control. In its inaugural year, The Endpoint Ecosystem study examines how employees perceive privacy, productivity, and personal well-being in the modern workplace. The study defines the Endpoint Ecosystem as the combination of all the devices, applications and tools plus the employee's experience using that technology. The study presents a groundbreaking look at the tradeoffs between security and employee experience that every employer must face. "The Endpoint Ecosystem has always been important, but it became urgent over the last two years when the pandemic forced more people to work remotely, cybersecurity attacks increased, and the Great Resignation forced employers to rethink how they support their employees," said Denis O'Shea, founder of Mobile Mentor. "When the endpoint ecosystem works well, you have a secure, productive and happy workforce." The Endpoint Ecosystem study also highlights the following findings specific to the government workers: Government employees have a password problem. Seventy-three percent use the same password for multiple applications. Twenty-one percent of government employees write their work passwords in a personal journal, 11 percent admit to storing their passwords in notes on their phone, and 17 percent keep work passwords in Excel or Word on a PC. Seventy-two percent admit to choosing passwords that are easy to remember. Government has a Shadow IT problem. More than 39 percent of employees say security policies restrict the wy they work and 32 percent admit to finding ways to work around security policies. Forty-five percent of workers believe they are more efficient using non-work apps like Dropbox and Gmail. Government workers are largely aware of the gravity of a data breach and suggests workers are receptive to elevated security training. Fifty-five percent of government workers believe they will get fired for a data breach while 59 percent believe their executives should be fired for a privacy breach. Thirty-one percent know someone who exposed their employer to a data breach. Security on BYO devices is a major vulnerability. Sixty-four percent of government workers are using personal laptops and 89 percent are using personal smartphones in a typical work week. However only 25 percent of government employees are enabled to securely access systems, data, and applications on their personal devices. The line between work and personal devices is blurred. Forty-four percent of government workers use work devices for personal use, and 60 percent use personal devices for work. Twenty-four percent of government workers allow their family members to use their work devices for personal usage.



For the complete report on government workers, visit www.endpointecosystem.com/government.

