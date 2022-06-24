[March 31, 2022] NEW LATITUDE 5000 SERIES ARE DELL'S MOST SUSTAINABLE LAPTOPS YET*

New sustainable materials across more products and packaging designed to help reduce environmental impact ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Story Highlights Latitude 5000 series features the world's most innovative use of sustainable materials

Ocean-bound plastics incorporated into products and accessories

Bio-based rubber from castor beans increases use of renewable materials

New packaging is made from 100% recycled or renewable materials and is 100% recyclable Ahead of Earth Day, Dell Technologies is launching new products and sustainable materials to help address the growing issues of waste and resource constraints. These new products and materials build on Dell's recent reveal of Concept Luna – an ambitious prototype that explores revolutionary design ideas to reduce resource use and keep even more circular materials in the economy. The new additions show how Dell is driving progress against its sustainability goals today while providing more choice for customers who are increasingly prioritizing the environment when making purchase decisions. "Dell's purpose is to create technology that drives human progress. We're inspired by the opportunity to change things for the better for our future generations. This is clear in the new ways we're designing and packaging our products to help reduce environmental impact, waste and emissions," said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. "As we build on our circular leadership, we're taking this a step further - continually examining, re-examining and reconsidering every step of the product lifecycle to deliver even more sustainable products in the future." Latitude 5000 series: Bringing together the world's most innovative use of sustainable materials.1

The Latitude 5000 series is Dell's highest volume PC; therefore, investments in sustainability features help ensure Dell effectively delivers impact at scale. The latest Latitude 5000 series offers even more intentional design choices to increase use of recycled and renewable content including: A laptop lid made from 71% recyclable and renewable materials including tree-based bioplastic upcycled from the paper making industry (21%), reclaimed carbon fiber (20%) and post-consumer recycled plastic (30%). 2 By focusing on the second heaviest part of the device – the lid – Dell can make a larger sustainability impact, helping reduce the product's carbon, water and energy footprint.

By focusing on the second heaviest part of the device – the lid – Dell can make a larger sustainability impact, helping reduce the product's carbon, water and energy footprint. The base of the system is created with reclaimed carbon fiber (20%) and new bio-based rubber feet made from castor bean oil (39%). 3 This renewable material reduces reliance on petroleum-based materials.

This renewable material reduces reliance on petroleum-based materials. This series also marks an important milestone in Dell's existing use of ocean-bound plastics, expanding use beyond packaging into products. The Latitude 5000 series features ocean-bound plastics in the fan housing (28%).

Protecting the product, the Latitude 5000 series features packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials – all of which is 100% recyclable.4 Advancing sustainable materials across more products and platforms than ever before.

Over the last decade, Dell introduced a strong line-up of sustainable material innovations, including several industry-first applications. Dell is now building upon its existing efforts and partnerships with the expansion of new sustainable and renewable materials in more products and platforms. With growing awareness of the serious environmental issues caused by plastics ending up in oceans every year, in 2017, Dell launched the industry's first project using ocean-bound plastics to create commercial-scale packaging with the goal of capturing this waste before it enters waterways and transforming it into a resource. Since then, Dell has dramatically scaled usage – consuming over 227,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastics and using the material in over 5.1 million recyclable packaging trays and endcaps. "Early on, Dell recognized the need for cross-industry collaboration to address the scale of the ocean-bound plastic problem, and fueled the development and launch of NextWave Plastics, the only consortium of global companies working together to build a network of ocean-bound plastic suppliers and bring value to the communities from which this material is sourced," said Dune Ives, CEO of Lonely Whale. "Today's announcement demonstrates Dell's long-term commitment to addressing the 14 million metric tons of new plastic entering the ocean every year." In addition to expanding ocean-bound plastics to the Latitude 5000 series, it can also be found in the fan housing in our Precision 3000 series mobile workstations, and in the fan and fan housing in Dell OptiPlex Micro desktops and Precision Workstations.5 Dell has also extended use of this material in its EcoLoop Pro series of backpacks, sleeves and briefcases which features 100% ocean-bound plastic in the exterior main fabric. The bio-based rubber derived from castor beans can also be found in the bottom bumpers of the Latitude 7430 and 7530 and Precision 3000 series Mobile Workstations—increasing Dell's mix of renewable materials.6 These new materials join Dell's existing sustainable materials portfolio which includes closed-loop and recycled plastics, reclaimed carbon fiber, aluminum produced with hydro power, bio-based plastics and closed-loop aluminum and rare earth magnets. These efforts were recently recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Sustainable Materials Management Awards, where Dell's use of bio-based plastics received a Cutting Edge Champion Award, its closed-loop aluminum pilot received the Sustained Excellence Award and its recycling services received a Gold Recycling Award. These awards mark eight consecutive years that Dell has been recognized with by the EPA for its commitment to sustainable materials management and recycling electronics responsibly. Designing and manufacturing products with sustainable materials is only half of the circular economy story – reducing e-waste by keeping products and materials in use as long as possible through repair, reuse and recycling is just as critical. In support of this ambition, Dell recently launched new programs which build on its 20+ years of offering global recycling services to rethink, redesign, reuse and recycle – adapting to changing customer and consumer demands. New packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials – and is 100% recyclable

Dell is accelerating progress on its 2030 packaging moonshot goal, introducing its first packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials which is 100% recyclable.7 This new packaging includes: Paper alternatives to items traditionally packaged in plastic bags like power cords and paper documentation

Recycled corrugate shipping box with an inner tray made from a sustainably sourced bamboo and sugar cane fiber-based pulp 8

Paper-based tape to reduce the potential waste stream contamination that occurs when plastic tape is used The new packaging is rolling out across all new Latitude series laptops, Precision mobile workstations and XPS devices, giving Dell the opportunity to make impact at scale. Additional Dell news:

* Based on Dell internal analysis, February 2022.

1 Based on Dell internal analysis, November 2021. Featuring, 35% of recycled plastics, 20% of recycled carbon fiber, renewable 39% of bio-based materials, and 28% of ocean bound plastics. Percentage of bio-based and recycled content by weight. Starting April 2022.

2 Percentage of bio-based and recycled content by weight.

3 Percentage of bio-based and recycled content by weight.

4 Approximately 95% recycled content and 5% renewable content in the form of FSC paper fibers. Excludes optional items added to order and included in box. Paper packaging materials can be recycled via municipal recycling, where available. System bag is made from recycled plastic and can be recycled along with other thin plastics.

5 Dell Precision 3570/3571 Mobile Workstations contain 28% ocean-bound plastics in the fan housing. It can also be found in the fan and fan housing in Dell OptiPlex Micro desktops and select Precision Fixed Workstations (13% total).

6 Castor oil-based rubber is used in the bottom bumpers of Latitude 7430 and 7530 (up to 39%) and Precision Mobile Workstations (up to 46%).

7 Excludes optional items added to order and included in box. Renewable materials in the form of FSC paper fibers. Paper packaging materials can be recycled via municipal recycling, where available. System bag is made from recycled plastic and can be recycled along with other thin plastics.

8 New packaging is made with up to 95% recycled content and up to 22% renewable content in the form of FSC paper fibers. Material make up varies by product and size. Excludes optional items added to order and included in box.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-latitude-5000-series-are-dells-most-sustainable-laptops-yet-301514130.html SOURCE Dell Technologies

