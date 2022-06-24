TMCnet News
|
NEW LATITUDE 5000 SERIES ARE DELL'S MOST SUSTAINABLE LAPTOPS YET*
New sustainable materials across more products and packaging designed to help reduce environmental impact
ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Story Highlights
Ahead of Earth Day, Dell Technologies is launching new products and sustainable materials to help address the growing issues of waste and resource constraints.
These new products and materials build on Dell's recent reveal of Concept Luna – an ambitious prototype that explores revolutionary design ideas to reduce resource use and keep even more circular materials in the economy. The new additions show how Dell is driving progress against its sustainability goals today while providing more choice for customers who are increasingly prioritizing the environment when making purchase decisions.
"Dell's purpose is to create technology that drives human progress. We're inspired by the opportunity to change things for the better for our future generations. This is clear in the new ways we're designing and packaging our products to help reduce environmental impact, waste and emissions," said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. "As we build on our circular leadership, we're taking this a step further - continually examining, re-examining and reconsidering every step of the product lifecycle to deliver even more sustainable products in the future."
Latitude 5000 series: Bringing together the world's most innovative use of sustainable materials.1
Advancing sustainable materials across more products and platforms than ever before.
With growing awareness of the serious environmental issues caused by plastics ending up in oceans every year, in 2017, Dell launched the industry's first project using ocean-bound plastics to create commercial-scale packaging with the goal of capturing this waste before it enters waterways and transforming it into a resource. Since then, Dell has dramatically scaled usage – consuming over 227,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastics and using the material in over 5.1 million recyclable packaging trays and endcaps.
"Early on, Dell recognized the need for cross-industry collaboration to address the scale of the ocean-bound plastic problem, and fueled the development and launch of NextWave Plastics, the only consortium of global companies working together to build a network of ocean-bound plastic suppliers and bring value to the communities from which this material is sourced," said Dune Ives, CEO of Lonely Whale. "Today's announcement demonstrates Dell's long-term commitment to addressing the 14 million metric tons of new plastic entering the ocean every year."
In addition to expanding ocean-bound plastics to the Latitude 5000 series, it can also be found in the fan housing in our Precision 3000 series mobile workstations, and in the fan and fan housing in Dell OptiPlex Micro desktops and Precision Workstations.5 Dell has also extended use of this material in its EcoLoop Pro series of backpacks, sleeves and briefcases which features 100% ocean-bound plastic in the exterior main fabric.
The bio-based rubber derived from castor beans can also be found in the bottom bumpers of the Latitude 7430 and 7530 and Precision 3000 series Mobile Workstations—increasing Dell's mix of renewable materials.6
These new materials join Dell's existing sustainable materials portfolio which includes closed-loop and recycled plastics, reclaimed carbon fiber, aluminum produced with hydro power, bio-based plastics and closed-loop aluminum and rare earth magnets. These efforts were recently recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Sustainable Materials Management Awards, where Dell's use of bio-based plastics received a Cutting Edge Champion Award, its closed-loop aluminum pilot received the Sustained Excellence Award and its recycling services received a Gold Recycling Award. These awards mark eight consecutive years that Dell has been recognized with by the EPA for its commitment to sustainable materials management and recycling electronics responsibly.
Designing and manufacturing products with sustainable materials is only half of the circular economy story – reducing e-waste by keeping products and materials in use as long as possible through repair, reuse and recycling is just as critical. In support of this ambition, Dell recently launched new programs which build on its 20+ years of offering global recycling services to rethink, redesign, reuse and recycle – adapting to changing customer and consumer demands.
New packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials – and is 100% recyclable
The new packaging is rolling out across all new Latitude series laptops, Precision mobile workstations and XPS devices, giving Dell the opportunity to make impact at scale.
Additional Dell news:
Additional resources
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-latitude-5000-series-are-dells-most-sustainable-laptops-yet-301514130.html
SOURCE Dell Technologies
09/22/2011
11/19/2009
02/05/2011
#TECHSUPERSHOW Giveaways - Must be Present to Win!
Date: 6/24/22
Time: 12:45pm
MSP EXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Grand Opening
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 4:00-7:00pm
Digital Twins and Digital Transformation
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm