New Research From Fidelity and Business Group on Health Finds Employers Answering the Call for Help: Focusing on Mental and Physical Health & Work/Life Balance as Employees Return to the Office
Employers, who have historically focused on employee well-being, are giving it increased attention as they plan return-to-worksite strategies, with 83% of them indicating that employee well-being will have a significant role in the coming weeks, according to the just-released 13th Annual Employer-Sponsored Health & Well-Being Survey from Fidelity Investments® and Business Group on Health. To this end, employers plan to position mental health (91%), physical health (60%) and work/life balance (57%) initiatives as integral components of their return-to-worksite strategy in 2022, according to the survey.
The survey provides a glimpse into how employers are evolving their well-being programs to meet the challenges of a post-COVID work environment, which may include the impact of the "Great Reshuffle"1 as well as bringing employees back to a traditional worksite, some for the first time in nearly two years.
In fact, 60% of companies indicated that a majority of their employees would be working under a "hybrid" work model in 2022, with about half of those companies expecting the majority of employees to work onsite three days per week. In addition, the shifting employment landscape has increased employers' focus on job satisfaction, with more than a quarter (28%) of employers indicating that this dimension of their well-being program has an essential role in their return-to-worksite strategy. In fact, the percentage of employers that are focusing on job satisfaction in their well-being program jumped to 52% in 2022, up from 35% last year.
"Employers are facing a unique set of challenges as employees return and re-adjust to a more traditional work environment, and we're encouraged to see so many employers, including Fidelity, evolving their employee well-being programs to address the needs of their workers," said Robert Kennedy, Health and Welfare Practice Leader at Fidelity Workplace Consulting, which helps multinational organizations design and manage employee benefit strategies and supporting programs. "As organizations around the globe continue to invest in these programs and expand them to include a greater number of workplace benefits, we'll continue to see corporate well-being programs playing an important role in business strategy and overall workforce management."
Ellen Kelsay, president and CEO of Business Group on Health, said, "As people return to work in this new landscape, employers will be flexible and empathetic in supporting them as much as possible. Every C-suite executive now fully realizes the correlation of their workforce's health and well-being to the overall success of their business. In the coming year, Business Group on Health will continue to gauge tried-and-true health and well-being initiatives as well as innovative and emerging trends, to help inform the future."
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Continue to Influence Design of Well-Being Programs
Employers Continue to Earmark Funds for Well-Being Programs, Both in the U.S. and Globally
Incentives continued to play a role in well-being programs, with the median maximum financial incentive staying the same at $600 and the average climbing to $823, a 22% increase over 2021. In addition, nearly one-in-four employers (22%) tied some type of financial incentive/disincentive to encourage employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Among employers that offered a financial incentive to get vaccinated, the average amount was $406, with some employers offering as much as $1,000 per employee.
The percentage of employers that offer well-being programs to employees around the globe climbed to 76%; however, most programs still differ country-by-country, with only 17% of employers having a consistent global well-being strategy. Mental health (86%), physical health (78%) and work/life balance (69%) were some of the most common dimensions of well-being programs in other countries. And while the top objectives for well-being programs globally included increased productivity (68%), reduced health risk (63%) and managing health care costs (52%), another 39% of employers hoped offering a well-being program would improve their company's reputation/brand.
