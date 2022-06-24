[March 30, 2022] New Relic Announces FutureStack 2022 Customer Conference for Software Engineers and Developers

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced the agenda and speaker lineup for FutureStack 2022, taking place May 17-19, 2022 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. FutureStack is the ultimate customer conference for software engineers and developers, delivering insights, best practices, tips and tricks in taking a data-driven approach to better plan, build, deploy and run amazing software. The annual event brings together engineers harnessing the power of observability to improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. FutureStack 2022 will enable engineers to get deep into what their peers are doing in a way that is only possible through interactive, in-person sessions where they'll: Learn in hands-on labs, workshops and courses to elevate their observability game

Plug into exclusive technical deep dives not available online to take their know-how to the next level

Be among the first to see the latest innovations that New Relic is bringing to market

Tap into the expertise of New Relic engineers who build the experiences they use every day FutureStack 2022 agenda highlights to include: Silicon Valley icon Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs and helped shape the computer industry with his design of the company's first line of products.

NASA's Dr. Moogega Cooper, an astronomer, trailblazing engineer, and a real-life "Guardian of the Galaxy" whose work with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is integral to the ongoing mission to discern whether Mars could be habitable for humans and that we don't harm what's already there. Her talk will focus on the importance of a data-driven approach to engineering.

Observability insights and best practices from 50 different software engineers, developers and executives at customers including: AmerisourceBergen, IBM, Mercado Libre and many others.

New Relic University courses, training and certification to advance observability skills. Deep dive sessions will be organized around three content tracks at FutureStack 2022: Observability in Production: Sessions will focus on how to use telemetry data and full-stack monitoring to debug, measure and improve the entire stack. Technical deep dives will show how to connect the dots in Kubernetes environments and debug faster with new trends in instrumentation like eBPF, as well as how to optimize the performance of distributed systems. Observability in Pre-Production "Shifting left" in the software lifecycle gives all engineers-from infrastructure operators to Gatsby developers-the visibility and insights needed to plan, build, and deploy better software. See how peers are solving cutting-edge use cases like cybersecurity and machine learning with observability, as well as how AIOps and MLOps are changing how teams work and respond to incidents. Plus, see how others are taking meetings straight from their IDE for greater collaboration and in-context logging to deliver faster, more secure applications. Observability at Scale: Successful organizations approach observability as an enterprise-wide strategic initiative. Learn how Fortune 1000 and hyper growth digital natives are mastering observability to improve development lifecycles, remove the toil from incident management and help their teams deliver faster time-to-value for customers.



www.futurestack.com. Follow @FutureStack and #FutureStack on Twitter for real-time news and updates from the conference. About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why'. Delivered through the industry's only consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, Chegg, Gojek, REI, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the 'why' with New Relic at www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack 2022 event, including speakers, attendees, announcements, sessions and other event details, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005337/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]