New MHI and Deloitte Report Finds Supply Chain Disruption is Driving Big Investments in Technology

[March 30, 2022]

Nearly 80% of supply chain leaders say their digital transformation has accelerated due to the pandemic, according to an industry report released today by MHI in collaboration with Deloitte. As a result, investment in supply innovation over the next two years is expected to rise dramatically, according to the 2022 MHI Annual Industry Report, "Evolution to Revolution: Building the Supply Chains of Tomorrow." The report provides new insights into trends and technologies that are transforming supply chains and the priorities of the people who run them. Of the 64% of respondents increasing investments, two out of three say they will spend more than $1 million over the next two years. Investments are particularly growing in the middle ranges from $5 million up to $100 million - where 41% say they spend more than $5 million and 18% say they will spend more than $10 million. "Supply chain leaders have never been in a better position to drive impactful and lasting change for the industry," said John Paxton, CEO of MHI. "With the white-hot media spotlight chronicling the after-effects of the pandemic, the importance of supply chain is finally coming into focus in boardrooms across the world." The 2022 report, the ninth in a series of annual industry reports published by MHI and Deloitte, provides updates on the innovative technologies that have the most potential to transform supply chains, including projected adoption rates of the next five years for each of the 11 categories of technology covered in the report and an analysis of common barriers to adoption. The technologies covered in the report are: Artificial Intelligence

This shortage is spurring companies to invest in technologies that not only improve agility and efficiency but also reduce the need for repetitive, manual labor. These investments create the kind of advanced technology environment that results in more rewarding supply chain jobs that appeal to today's top talent. This could provide a new path to upskilling current employees and attracting new talent - creating a more modern, capable workforce that can quickly adapt and adjust to changes in the technology and market landscape.

"Supply chain automation and technology provide tools to mitigate disruptions, but the real solution goes much deeper, said Paxton. "It's having the right culture and the right people in place to implement this technology and to bring it all together to exceed your customer demands and expectations - whether they are fast delivery, personalization, low cost, delivery transparency or ESG goals." Lack of clear business case is #1 barrier to adoption Company leaders understand at a theoretical level that their supply chains could greatly benefit from investing in innovation, but potential gains often take a back seat to short-term profit targets and concerns over the cost associated with new technology and the threat of disruption to day-to-day operations. For the first time since the inception of the MHI Annual Industry Report, 'lack of a clear business case to justify the investment' was cited as the leading barrier to adoption for all 11 technologies in the report. Many companies are now using the MHI Digital Consciousness Index (DCI) toolkit highlighted in the 2020 and 2021 reports to understand their organizations' digital mindset and evaluate their progress on the journey to becoming more digital. However, for every key investment decision on that journey, a robust business case is needed to provide the foundation for informed decision-making. "Building a business case provides the roadmap to supply chain technology investment, but it's so much more, Paxton said. "It tells the entire story of why change is imperative to delivering on-going value. It really all comes back to using these technologies to better serve the customer." The report also provides real-world case studies of digital supply chain technologies and recommendations for leaders for developing strategies to implement these innovations. The findings of the 2022 report are based on survey responses from over 1,000 manufacturing and supply chain industry leaders from a wide range of industries at the end of 2021. Eighty-one percent of respondents hold executive-level positions such as CEO, Vice President, General Manager, Department Head or Engineering Management. Participating companies range in size from small to large, with 59% reporting annual sales of more than $50 million, and 13% reporting $1 billion or more. The 2022 MHI Annual Industry Report is sponsored by 6 River Systems and Generix Group. Download the complete report here. About MHI MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers and third-party logistics providers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for their members, their customers and the industry as a whole through its programming, events and WERC division. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX expos to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals on the productivity solutions provided through material handling and logistics. MODEX 2022 is being held at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center from March 28-31. About Deloitte Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace - delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005007/en/

