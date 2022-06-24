[March 29, 2022] [New Launch] Japanese Song Lyrics Service "Uta-Net" From JAPAN - PAGE ONE CO., LTD

Hello world! "Uta-Net" (https://www.uta-net.com/global/) is one of the biggest Japanese song lyrics services in Japan, having over 310,000 songs, 40,000 artists, lyicists, composers and you can easily find them in Romaji. And it is quite easy for you to search lyrics by song name, artist name, lyricist name, composer name, part of lyrics. Additionally, many tie-up data enable you to search by anime titles. Because Uta-Net has strong relationship with record makers, we have trustful lyrics data, and you can see them very quickly after releasing. Starting from English, we will launch other languages and more contents other than lyrics will be coming up soon, check them out!



