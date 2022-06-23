TMCnet News
New S&P Global Market Intelligence study finds high job satisfaction among women in technology despite reported harassment, inequitable pay and exclusion
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job satisfaction is high among U.S. women working in technology, but work remains to improve gender diversity and root out unhealthy aspects of company culture, according to results of a new study focusing on women in the technology industry from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence in collaboration with the California Technology Council and WE Global Studios, the study titled, Women in Technology: Key strategies to retain and attract diverse talent, investigates key drivers of career satisfaction and dissatisfaction for women working in technology and helps companies identify strategies for creating more inclusive and productive cultures. The study is based on a fourth-quarter 2021 survey of 626 U.S.-based women working in technology-focused roles across various sectors.
"The women we surveyed are optimistic about their future in tech. What's interesting is that even women looking to change positions largely plan to continue working in the tech space, where we have seen increased gender diversity. But negative experiences, such as harassment and microaggressions, remain all too common," says Sarah Cottle, head of Research, Advisory and Specialty Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As we near the end of Women's History Month, we hope the results of this study will last beyond, shedding light on sentiment of women in the workplace to inform and inspire change in this dynamic industry in the future."
Key highlights from the study include:
