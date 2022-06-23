[March 29, 2022]

New EV Chargers Coming to New Brunswick

FREDERICTON, NB, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in New Brunswick and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $937,250 investment in NB Power to help support the installation of up to 107 EV chargers across New Brunswick.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, is funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

The New Brunswick Power Corporation will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. The EV chargers will then be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or at facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by March 2024.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in New Brunswick, will put more Canadins in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."







The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources



"Getting more Canadians into electric vehicles is an essential part of our plan to reach our government's ambitious climate goals and to facilitate our collective transition toward a future powered by sustainable energy."

Jenica Atwin

Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"We are pleased to offer this funding to our commercial customers. It will help them transition fleets to electric, meet their customers' charging needs and lower their environmental footprint. The electrification of transportation is key to a sustainable energy future."

Jean-Marc Landry, Chief Customer Officer

NB Power

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.

To date, over 130,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Links



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada