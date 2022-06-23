TMCnet News
New Premium Guided Tours by Award-Winning, Bestselling Authors with a Budget Price on Mobile App Bardeum
ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: DON'T JUST SEE THE SITES; STEP INSIDE THEIR STORIES, visitors can go beyond dry facts on tiny plaques and step inside the story of a true historical event. Guided by the world's best storytellers, users become part of intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past – on their own device, on their own schedule and at a budget price.
Guided tours at major historical sites range between $25.00 and $150.00 per person. Private guided tours at least double that price. BARDEUM tours range between $3.99 and $4.99. The audiovisual experiences are intended to enhance travel for everyone, not just the wealthy.
Rudyard Kipling said, "If history were taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten." Research shows that we learn better through storytelling. BARDEUM offers visitors a history lesson disguised within a captivating story.
Tours are currently available in Florence, London, Rome, Versailles, and Washington D.C. Additional experiences are in production.
Authors and Narrators include (The BARDEUM Guild):
The app is free on iOS and Android. Media: please request free promo codes.
Contact: Amanda D. Mercer, Founder & CEO
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-premium-guided-tours-by-award-winning-bestselling-authors-with-a-budget-price-on-mobile-app-bardeum-301511742.html
SOURCE Museum Edutainment
