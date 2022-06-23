[March 29, 2022] New Premium Guided Tours by Award-Winning, Bestselling Authors with a Budget Price on Mobile App Bardeum

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: DON'T JUST SEE THE SITES; STEP INSIDE THEIR STORIES, visitors can go beyond dry facts on tiny plaques and step inside the story of a true historical event. Guided by the world's best storytellers, users become part of intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past – on their own device, on their own schedule and at a budget price. Guided tours at major historical sites range between $25.00 and $150.00 per person. Private guided tours at least double that price. BARDEUM tours range between $3.99 and $4.99. The audiovisual experiences are intended to enhance travel for everyone, not just the wealthy. Rudyard Kipling said, "If history were taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten." Research shows that we learn better through storytelling. BARDEUM offers visitors a history lesson disguised within a captivating story. Tours are currently available in Florence, London, Rome, Versailles, and Washington D.C. Additional experiences are in production. Authors and Narrators include (The BARDEUM Guild): Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ( Game of Thrones, Lost, Oz, Farming) [Roman Colosseum]

[Roman Colosseum] George Blagden ( Vikings, Versailles ) [Circus Maximus - Rome ]

( ) [Circus Maximus - ] Eric Blehm , New York Times bestselling author ( Legend, Fearless ). [Vietnam Veterans Memorial – D.C.]

, bestselling author ( ). [Vietnam Veterans Memorial – D.C.] Tracy Borman , author, historian, and Joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces ( Crown and Scepter ) [Kensington Gardens – London ]

, author, historian, and Joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces ( ) [Kensington Gardens – ] H.W. Brands, two-time Pulitzer-Prize Finalist ( Traitor to His Class, Our First Civil War ) [FDR Memorial – D.C.]

Finalist ( ) [FDR Memorial – D.C.] Leslie Carroll , author of acclaimed Marie Antoinette Trilogy. [Palace of Versailles ]

, author of acclaimed Marie Antoinette Trilogy. [Palace of ] Gregory A. Freeman , award-winning Journalist ( The Forgotten 500 ) [World War II Memorial – D.C.]

, award-winning Journalist ( ) [World War II Memorial – D.C.] Margaret George , six-time New York Times bestselling author ( The Confessions of a Young Nero ) [Circus Maximus – Rome ].

, six-time bestselling author ( ) [Circus Maximus – ]. Anthony Howell ( Foyle's War, Selfridges, Shetland ) [ St. James's Park – London ].

( ) [ Park – ]. Laura Kamoie , New York Times bestselling author ( America's First Daughter ) [Jefferson Memorial – D.C.]

, bestselling author ( ) [Jefferson Memorial – D.C.] Edward J. Larson , Pulitzer-Prize winning author ( Washington & Franklin ) [Washington Monument – D.C.]

, winning author ( ) [Washington Monument – D.C.] Elizabeth Macneal , Sunday Times bestselling author ( The Doll Factory ) [ Hyde Park – London ]

, bestselling author ( ) [ – ] Tuppence Middleton ( Downton Abbey, The Imitation Game ) [ Hyde Park – London ]

( ) [ – ] Laura Morelli , USA Today bestselling author (The Giant) [Florence Historic City Center]

, bestselling author (The Giant) [Florence Historic City Center] Simon Scarrow , No. 1 Sunday Times bestselling author (Eagles of the Empire Series) [Roman Colosseum]

, bestselling author (Eagles of the Empire Series) [Roman Colosseum] Hampton Sides, award-winning journalist ( On Desperate Ground ) [Korean War Memorial – D.C.]

) [Korean War Memorial – D.C.] Lord Charles Spencer , Sunday Times bestselling author ( The White Ship ). [ St. James's Park – London ]

, bestselling author ( ). [ Park – ] Simon Turney , international bestselling author (Rise of Emperors Series) [Palatine Hill – Rome ]



www.BARDEUM.com. The app is free on iOS and Android. Media: please request free promo codes.

Contact: Amanda D. Mercer, Founder & CEO

Phone: +1 734-678-3246

Email: [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-premium-guided-tours-by-award-winning-bestselling-authors-with-a-budget-price-on-mobile-app-bardeum-301511742.html SOURCE Museum Edutainment

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]