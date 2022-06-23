TMCnet News
|
New Nerdio Windows 365 License Optimization Allows Enterprises to Maximize Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) Investment
CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, today announced new features in Nerdio Manager for Enterprise that allow enterprise organizations to optimize Windows 365 licenses to reduce the overall cost of their virtual desktop environment.
Windows 365 is Microsoft’s subscription-based Cloud PC service. It offers organizations the ability to pay a fixed monthly price per user and access Windows in the cloud through a dedicated, personal desktop, called a Cloud PC, that can be streamed to any device. The cost of Windows 365 Cloud PC is included in the monthly license subscription and is independent of actual usage.
“Rather than paying license costs for any employee in an organization who could use a Cloud PC, we’re making it astonishingly easy for enterprises to pay only for those users who actually do,” stated Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and co-founder, Nerdio. “Nerdio Manager and Windows 365 together alleviate traditional desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) concerns around cost, management, and scalability, making the combination a compelling asset for any remote work or digital transformation initiative.”
The following Windows 365 license optimization features are available in Nerdio Manager for Enerprise v3.4 and above.
Nerdio Manager for Enterprise adds significant value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 by delivering over 200 additional features. It is the only Azure management platform that allows admins to seamlessly provision and manage deployments of both Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 side-by-side.
About Nerdio
Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.
Haley Sullivan Nerdio 2243690112 [email protected]
06/08/2009
10/08/2010
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
CannaTech Expo Networking LIVE Party
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 8:00pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 11:30am