New Study Reveals Lack of Preparedness Around Estate Planning
Study of 10,000 US workers reveals that only 32% have a will and only 53% have an estate plan
TEMPE, Ariz., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth, a comprehensive estate planning platform that empowers people to create, manage and visualize their estate plan digitally, today announced the results of its inaugural "State of Estate Planning" report. The findings reveal surprising insights about the landscape of estate planning services, and identify opportunities for employers to offer estate planning benefits to employees to help people secure their families financial future.
The survey gathered opinions from 10,000 employed adults across the US - one of the largest estate planning studies to date - and uncovered several insights, including:
Bottom line: Most people see the value in estate planning, but they don't always know how to begin, or where to go for help.
Bottom line: Employers already invest heavily in supporting and protecting their employees' finances, with benefits like insurance and retirement savings plans. There is a massive gap in the market for estate planning as an employee benefit. Offering estate planning services via employee benefits programs could help more people get access to estate planning and take the steps necessary to secure their financial legacies.
"Our State of Estate Planning study shows that there are big opportunities to expand access to estate planning services to more people, and help more employees protect their financial legacies for their loved ones," said Rafael Loureiro, co-founder and CEO of Wealth. "Estate planning should not only be available to high net worth households. Employees of all income levels and walks of life can benefit from financial clarity and emotional peace of mind that comes with having an estate plan. This important, life-affirming activity is one of the most critical parts of the ongoing financial planning process."
