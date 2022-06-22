[March 29, 2022] New study lifts the lid on healthcare, cyber security and government digital services, two years on from the first UK lockdown

Research finds patients embrace technology for healthcare assessments, worker security practices remain a clear challenge for enterprises with citizens calling for more government digital services LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new wide-ranging study from technology professional services leader, Gemserv, has provided fresh insight on healthcare, cyber security and government digital services, two years on from the first UK lockdown. With remote and hybrid working still prevalent across the UK, the poll found enterprises are at an increased risk of data breaches through a lack of employee cybersecurity understanding. It also found that there is a growing acceptance of technology for the delivery of healthcare services in the UK, and that citizens are keen for the government to build on its digital services offering by providing the likes of online election voting. The new research, conducted by OnePoll, quizzing 2,000 people across the UK, examined knowledge workers' data security understanding and approaches, attitudes towards accessing NHS services and attitudes towards accessing digital government services two years after the first UK enforced lockdown following the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cyber concerns amid hybrid work Around a third (29%) of workers still use the same passwords for both personal and work accounts, potentially compromising their organisation if a personal account were to be hacked. A further two in five (39%) access corporate accounts and content from their personal devices often or always, with a another quarter (24%) doing so sometimes. This could again put data security at risk, especially as 13% have admitted to losing devices containing data used for work in the last 12 months, potentially putting sensitiveor critical data at risk of getting into the wrong hands.



Growing confidence using technology for healthcare Nearly two thirds (61%) of patients reported they are comfortable with GP appointments over the phone or via video calls, which was one of the marked changes to maintain social distancing as part of the wider restrictions.

Three in five (60%) patients are satisfied with their local engagement with the NHS (for example, a consultation with their GP) since the outset of the pandemic, alongside 69% of patients who rated the performance of the NHS since the pandemic as good or excellent. Government digital services transformed Three in five (60%) citizens were satisfied or very satisfied the last time they used online services provided by a central government department (e.g. HRMC, DVLA or the Foreign Office). A further 71% now feel confident accessing government information and services online. When asked how in the future - within the next 1-2 years – citizens would most prefer to access services, online (web or app based) interactions dominated over face-to-face or phone-based services. Nearly half of respondents (44%) even called for the government to launch online general election voting, with DVLA services (59%), passport applications (59%) and applications for benefits of financial support (47%) all called out for digital expansion. "The pandemic accelerated the rate of digital transformation at an unprecedented rate, and some industries adapted quicker than others. The seismic shift towards remote work opened organisations up to new risks and vulnerabilities, creating ongoing challenges for cyber security teams," said Trevor Hutchings, director of strategy, communications and public sector at Gemserv. "The healthcare sector, on the other hand, has shown remarkable resilience, and it's encouraging that the nation's 'approval ratings' of the NHS remain high after such a tough period. The research shows that the quality and number of online government services is already revolutionising the way citizens engage with the government and the services it provides, including healthcare, making services quicker and easier to access," added Hutchings. "This suggests the gov.uk approach of prioritising clarity and ease of use for services is clearly paying dividends - and has the potential to remove the bureaucracy from routine interactions using government services." Methodology OnePoll conducted quantitative polling research among 2,000 adult respondents across the UK between 11-15 March 2022. About Gemserv Gemserv is a purpose-driven professional services company, dedicated to enabling sustainable and ethical business practices that tackle today's social and environmental challenges. Working across multiple major sectors of the economy including energy, low-carbon, the public sector, cyber security, digital transformation and health, the Gemserv business provides consultancy and outsourcing capabilities to transform critical services. From safeguarding data and personal information to improving access to information and services, the business helps organisations harness the power of digital transformation through expert industry consultancy. Gemserv is a registered carbon neutral company in accordance with the CarbonNeutral protocol. [email protected]

