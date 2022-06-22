[March 24, 2022] New area code 584 in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, March 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting October 29, 2022, an additional area code will be introduced in Manitoba currently served by area codes 204 and 431. The introduction of the new area code 584 is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and is intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers. "The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. "The new area code 584 will be added to the current area codes already in use in Manitoba." The new area code will be inroduced gradually across the province starting on October 29, 2022. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.



The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits. Background information

The first area code in Manitoba, 204, was introduced in 1947. Over the years, increasing demand for telephone number – particularly for wireless services – created a need for additional numbers to serve customers in the province. In response to this increasing demand, the area code 431 was added in 2012. Starting on October 29, 2022 a third area code- 584- will be introduced in the province. The Telecommunications Alliance Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca. SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

