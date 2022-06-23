[March 23, 2022] New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $3.7 Billion Global Market for Ultrasonic Scalpels by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ultrasonic Scalpels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: 23 - Players covered include Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd.; BOWA Medical UK; Johnson & Johnson; Medtronic PLC; MISONIX, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; Reach Surgical Inc; Stryker Corporation; VDW GmbH; Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Procedure (General Surgery, Urology & Gynecology, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), Plastic Surgery, Other Procedures); End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT- Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026

Ultrasonic scalpels are sophisticated medical devices intended to cut as well as coagulate tissues and vessels of up to 5mm at the same time. These devices rely on ultrasonic vibrations for cutting thick tissue during a surgical intervention. Ultrasonic scalpels are anticipated to garner considerable attention in the coming years owing to their numerous benefits over electrosurgical options in terms of blood loss and post-surgical procedures. These medical devices are known to offer high degree of precision along with time saving. Growth in the global market is buoyed by increasing adoption of the device in healthcare facilities, mainly for minimally-invasive surgeries, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Other important growth drivers supporting market expansion include rising prevalence of chronic medical conditions requiring surgery, technological advancements in medical devices, and increasing focus on surgeries such as lung biopsy, thyroidectom and tonsillectomy. Ultrasonic scalpels are finding increasing use in laparoscopic and open general, gynecologic, pediatric, plastic and urologic procedures as well as also exposed to specific orthopedic structures such as the joints and the spine. The market growth is also facilitated by favorable reimbursements along with rising affordability of treatments. Innovations in devices are leading to the addition of new features, additional applications and are also focused on improve success rates of procedures. With more number of surgeons exhibiting preference for advanced products due to the ease of operation, better treatment quality, and improved surgical results, the demand for ultrasonic scalpels is expected to rise further in the coming years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrasonic Scalpels estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. General Surgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Urology & Gynecology segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.8% share of the global Ultrasonic Scalpels market. The growing popularity of ultrasonic scalpels in general surgical procedures can be attributed to the fact that the instrument minimizes damage to lateral thermal tissue. Furthermore, less postoperative pain and thus earlier return to regular activities and normal diet is also expected to augment application of ultrasonic scalpels. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries in gynecology offers significant opportunities for ultrasonic scalpels. Ultrasonic scalpel is used in various gynecology procedures, such as coagulating, excising endometriosis, removal of uterine fibroids, adhesion lysis, ovarian surgery, myomectomy, tubal surgery, colpotomy, hysterectomies, and appendectomy. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $373 Million by 2026

The Ultrasonic Scalpels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.21% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$373 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$400.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is expected to gain from increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions and presence of leading device manufacturers in the region. The market growth is augmented by increasing adoption of sophisticated energy devices, strong focus on minimally-invasive surgical interventions and favorable reimbursements policies supporting ultrasonic scalpels. Europe is anticipated to gain strong prominence as a result of growing popularity of minimally-invasive procedures. The regional market also stands to benefit from increasing penetration of advanced handheld medical devices across healthcare facilities. The Asia-Pacific market is bolstered by rising investments by companies, robust economic expansion and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure.

Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Segment to Reach $710 Million by 2026

Technological advancements coupled with research support led to the development of innovative devices for performing tonsillectomy procedures, including the ultrasonic harmonic scalpel. Tonsillectomy using ultrasonic scalpel uses ultrasonic energy to simultaneously dissect through tissues and seal blood vessels. It has demonstrated reduced post-operative pain and facilitates earlier return to regular activities and normal diet. In the global Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$419.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$619 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More MarketGlass™ Platform

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years. CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected] LINKS

