[March 23, 2022] New Mohs-Facts.org Website Fills Gaps in Patient Education About Mohs Surgery for Common Basal and Squamous Cell Skin Cancers

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohs surgery, frequently used to treat common types of skin cancer – basal and squamous cell carcinomas – is the focus of a new consumer education site, Mohs-Facts.org. The site provides a wealth of useful information about the procedure, who is eligible, treatment options, and questions to consider before starting treatment. Those scheduled for Mohs surgery often have unanswered questions about their upcoming procedure. Mohs-Facts.org, developed by SkinCure Oncology using health literacy guidelines, offers a complete and balanced view of Mohs surgery. Information and images explain how the surgery is performed, and what patients can do before and after surgery to improve outcomes. Site visitors will learn about the wounds and scars often left by Mohs, and steps they can take to promote healing and avoid complications. The site provides advice on how to partner with one's doctor, with tps on discussing whether Mohs is the right treatment, and advice on the availability of FDA-cleared treatment options that do not involve surgery.



Mohs-Facts.org encourages people to talk honestly about their skin cancer and treatment, not just with their doctors but with others who are diagnosed with skin cancer. The site invites people to share their Mohs surgery stories and photos, and to apply to be a part of the Patient Advisory Council to help others learn from their experiences. About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with more than 200 dermatology practices across the country, and more than 40,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

