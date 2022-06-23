[March 22, 2022] New Semafone and Talkdesk Partnership Aims to Enhance Global Omnichannel Customer Experiences

BOSTON, Mass. and GUILDFORD, UK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semafone® , the leading provider of data security and compliance for call and contact centers, today announced a reseller partnership with Talkdesk and availability of Cardprotect Voice+ on Talkdesk® AppConnect™ . The new partnership will provide Talkdesk customers with more options for protecting sensitive customer payment data. Trusted by the world's leading brands, including two major healthcare and financial providers in the Fortune 100 Top 15, Semafone provides the most secure and frictionless means of completing transactions over the phone. With its widely patented technology, the company secures millions of payment transactions and keeps payment card and bank account data safe. Semafone helps organizations meet their Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance obligations, improve operational efficiency, and deliver seamless customer experiences. By eliminating the need for company representatives to see, hear, or handle personally identifiable information (PII), Semafone prevents storing, transmitting, or processing sensitive data within the business infrastructure, removing it from PCI DSS scope and reducing the risk of potential breaches and fraud. "Security and customer experience need to be inseparable as today's consumers expect the organizations with whom they do business to protect their sensitive data and personally identifiable information," said Gary Levy, CRO Americas a Semafone. "The level of trust, security, and compliance required of organizations of all sizes is non-negotiable and unavoidable. We are delighted to partner with Talkdesk to support organizations committed to protecting their reputations and, more importantly, their customers. Our Cardprotect solutions automate and simplify the complex security and payment processes required to maintain PCI DSS compliance while enabling the delivery of frictionless customer experience."



Chad Haydar, Global Vice President, Channel Sales at Talkdesk said, "The partnership with Semafone will help to further extend our market reach. The relationship will allow the extensive network of Talkdesk cloud, reseller, and business outsource partners to offer Semafone's industry-leading solutions, integrated with the Talkdesk platform they are currently selling, providing differentiation in the market and opening new doors to additional markets and customers." "As Semafone expands across the North American market, there is a tremendous customer appetite for more deployment options," said Marc Creamer, Executive Vice President of North America Sales, Semafone. "Partnering with Talkdesk will allow our customers to achieve the greatest level of flexibility and choice, with the richest set of features. Organizations can quickly and easily descope their contact centers from PCI DSS, while simultaneously strengthening data security and reducing the risk of data breaches and fraud."

Talkdesk AppConnect is an industry-leading customer experience solutions marketplace featuring a broad range of advanced applications, devices, services, and out-of-the-box integrations that give businesses the flexibility to rapidly expand their contact center capabilities. With more than 80 available solutions, AppConnect provides enterprises with access to all the tools they need to remain agile and flexible in response to today's evolving customer needs. "By welcoming Semafone to Talkdesk AppConnect, businesses are now empowered to quickly and easily integrate best-in-class payment and security technology to their contact center operations," said Robert Gavin, Vice President of Alliances and Technology Partners, Talkdesk. "Together, we can enhance the experiences organizations provide their customers and leverage those experiences to create a competitive advantage, no matter the industry served." Semafone's Cardprotect Voice+ solution and all AppConnect offerings are fully vetted and available in a streamlined interface that makes buying and connecting simple. For more information on Semafone visit www.semafone.com . About Semafone

Semafone provides secure cloud, hybrid and on-premises solutions to contact centers and all businesses accepting payments. In a digital world that has transitioned to remote work environments, its award-winning payment solutions enable organizations to collect personal data securely across all channels – including the telephone, webchat, social media, email, SMS, and QR codes. Through Semafone's patented data capture methods, sensitive information such as payment card or bank details and personally identifiable information (PII), including social security numbers, are collected directly from the customer for processing. This data capture method prevents PII from entering the business and IT infrastructure, protecting against the risk of fraud and the associated reputational damage, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as PCI DSS. Semafone's suite of solutions creates a seamless, omnichannel experience that increases sales conversion rates and boosts customer loyalty, while simplifying compliance. Founded in 2009, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Semafone is vertically agnostic and its extensive customer base includes companies such as Amica Mutual Insurance, British Sky Broadcasting, BT Group, and Sutter Health. Livingbridge is a major investor in Semafone. As a recognized global leader in secure voice transactions, Semafone's technology is integrated with over 40 Payment Service Providers. Semafone has achieved the leading security and payment certifications: ISO 27001:2013, UK Cyber Essentials certification, PA-DSS certification for its Cardprotect payment solution, PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, registered Visa Level 1 Merchant Agent and Mastercard Site Data Protection (SDP) Compliant Registered Service Provider. To learn more, visit www.semafone.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . SEMAFONE PR CONTACT

Mandy Pattenden

Marketing Communications Director

