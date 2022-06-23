[March 22, 2022] New Report from ClearSale Reveals Accelerating Trends in Global Ecommerce

Global ecommerce fraud protection leader ClearSale (www.clear.sale) has released its annual report on trends in online consumer attitudes and behaviors. The report illustrates the profound changes the pandemic has made to global ecommerce and offers retailers a roadmap to improving customer experience, fraud-control processes and ability to build long-term customer relationships. The State of Consumer Attitudes on Ecommerce, Fraud & CX 2021 report analyzes insights collected from more than 5,000 online shoppers equally distributed across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and Australia, based on their ecommerce experiences from March 2020 to March 2021. The survey was conducted with the help of the Dynata™ data and insights platform. Among the key findings: The pandemic brought more consumers online. 13% of the consumers surveyed shopped online for the first time ever because of the pandemic. Younger consumers don't like to pay with cards. Only 20% of shoppers under the age of 55 have their credit card handy when they shop online. Older consumers don't care as much about personalized experiences. Just 11% of shoppers aged 65 and older want to see product suggestions based on their shopping habits, a lower percentage than younger age groups. Checkout needs to be simpler for everyone. 35% of online shoppers leave before buying if checkout is too complex or takes too long. False declines drive customers away for good. 40% of consumers will boycott a merchant after a false decline. Together, the data in the report paints a picture of consumers with high expectations for ecommerce experiencs and little patience for retailers who fail to meet those expectations. "This report shows that every ecommerce business needs to put themselves in the shoes of their customers," said Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale EVP and Partner. "Different customers want different things, but they all want a great customer experience. Every part of your business, including your fraud protection, needs to align with delivering personalized and excellent CX."



The report also looks at which industries have been most successful at pivoting to ecommerce and which lag, covers current best practices for ecommerce brands, and discusses global trends that emerged from the survey data, including changes in online spending, cross-border shopping habits, and fraud and false decline experiences. Overall, the data shows that "customers are in the driver's seat," said Rick Sunzeri, Director of Enterprise Accounts at ClearSale. "In an international market where items can always be found cheaper, ecommerce businesses can avoid that revenue-draining race to the bottom by providing an amazing customer experience."

The State of Consumer Attitudes on Ecommerce, Fraud & CX 2021 Report is available here. About ClearSale ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world's largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 5,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale's podcast Gateway to E-Commerce. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005842/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]