[March 22, 2022] New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $4.3 Billion Global Market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by 2026

A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics".

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Companies: 83 - Players covered include ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG; CyberOptics Corporation; Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.; Fuji Corporation; Glenbrook Technologies, Inc.; Heller Industries, Inc.; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; Juki Corporation; Koh Young Technology, Inc.; Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd.; Mycronic AB; Naprotek, Inc.; Nikon Metrology NV; Nordson DAGE; Omron Corporation; Orbotech, Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Saki Corporation; Teradyne, Inc.; Universal Instruments Corporation; Viscom AG; Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.; YXLON International GmbH and Others.

Segments: Equipment Type (High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment, Other Equipment Types); Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Japan; China; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT- Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market to Reach US$4.3 Billion by 2026

With PCBs being a common feature in almost all electronic devices, surface mount technology (SMT) equipment, which boast of extensive use in PCB assebly, inspection, repair and rework, dons a vital role in driving electronics driven world that we live in today. Not surprisingly, fortunes for SMT equipment market, is primarily dictated by level of demand for and production of electronic devices, which influences PCB assembly activity, where SMTs are typically used. The growing need to address the specific requirements of various end-use markets has led to the focus on developing electronic products with excellent functional and performance characteristics. With product miniaturization, durability and efficiency becoming key necessities for modern electronic devices, poised to benefit are SMTs equipment that can make possible use of smaller PCBs with even miniature components. This drift towards advanced electronics is providing thrust to manufacturers of SMT equipment. Long-term growth of the market particularly depends on expansion of technology, upgradation and customization of products. Product and service innovations and developments in end-use markets create significant opportunities for SMT equipment.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment estimated at US$3.2 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$4.3 billion by 2026, displaying at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.0 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Speed Placement Equipment segment is projected to spiral at 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$324.1 Million in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $946.3 Million by 2026

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$324.1 million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$946.3 billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan, China and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, 7.2% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. With continued industrialization, infrastructure development and steady GDP patterns in the past, Asia-Pacific (including China), with burgeoning markets such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India, offers the brightest opportunities for the global SMT industry. Rapid industrialization, better economy growth rates, increased urbanization, growing employment opportunities, and rising spending power among huge middle class segment will drive robust demand for a range of electronic devices in the region. Increased production of electronic devices in response to this growing consumer demand is in turn providing a major impulse to the SMT equipment market in the region.

Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment to Reach $376.3 Million by 2026

In the global Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Asia-Pacific will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$346.8 million will reach a projected size of US$480.6 million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$291.9 million by the year 2026.

