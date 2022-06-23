TMCnet News
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Electric Hand Dryers, with the Market to Reach $790.1 Million Worldwide by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electric Hand Dryers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
ABSTRACT-
Global Electric Hand Dryers Market to Reach $790.1 Million by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Hand Dryers estimated at US$596.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$790.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Automatic Electric Hand Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Push Button Electric Hand Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Automatic hand dryers are equipped with quick reaction electronic sensors in which the device instantly turns on and off upon detection of user's hand movements. The devices are very effective in drying hands and are environmentally friendly with maximum energy efficiency. Higher user satisfaction and demand for fully automatic hand dryers which do not need to be operated manually are estimated to account for larger share in the market
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $87.2 Million by 2026
In fact, public health is the focal point of public restroom design. With this perspective, the use of hand dryers is much sought after. Used paper towels and water is not a hygienic practice as it can breed germs. Wet stall floors, availability of soap, germ-laden door handles, availability of paper towels and wet seats are the main areas of dissatisfaction among users of public restrooms. With increasing clamor for better public restroom facilities, manufacturers have launched many innovative products that are faster and hygienic. Touch-free faucets and sensor-driven electric hand dryers with high efficiency are some of the design innovations that are gaining acceptance amid the pandemic. Most of the high-efficiency hand dryers, allow hand drying in less than 10 seconds. Traditional hand dryers have a press button to make them start. Automated hand dryers are activated by motion or proximity. More
