TMCnet News
|
New area codes in Québec
MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting on October 22, 2022, three additional area codes will be introduced in Québec. The new 263 area code will be introduced in Montréal, currently served by the area codes 514 and 438 , the new 354 code will be added in the regions currently served by area codes 450 and 579 in the surrounding area of Montréal and the 468 code will be assigned to the regions covered by the area codes 819 and 873. The introduction of these new area codes are the result of decisions (514/438; 450/579; 89/873) by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and are intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers.
"The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. "The new area codes will be added where the current area codes are already in use in the affected regions in Québec."
Once the new area codes 263, 354 and 468 are introduced on October 22, 2022, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.
The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits.
Background information
The Telecommunications Alliance
SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance
07/30/2009
09/01/2009
The Blockchain Event #TECHSUPERSHOW Networking Live Party
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 8:00pm
Advances in SIM Management
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
Session Details TBA
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:00-1:50pm