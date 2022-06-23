[March 21, 2022] New Utility NFT Project Uses Power of Blockchain to Solve Problem With Pets, Shaking Up Billion Dollar Breeding / Retail Industries

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We aim to change the pet landscape - setting a new standard for dog ownership and breeding." Bullishly Bred isn't the same as the NFT projects you've heard about before. With true utility, it is an important new NFT project that will make a difference for pet owners, breed registries, pet stores and other industry stakeholders worldwide. Bullishly Bred is using the power of blockchain and NFT's to solve a longstanding problem - disrupting the multi-billion dollar pet industry. Bullishly Bred has big goals - and they are asking the NFT community - and pet lovers - to support this project that is expected to disrupt an entire industry. Before you ask "How much is that doggy in the window?" They say, ask yourself the more important question - "Where did it come from?" Antiquated dog breeding and owner registration processes have led to fragmentation among the hundreds of legacy kennel clubs and pet registry entities that exist today. Their rigid exclusivity has created an entire underworld of unscrupulous breeding, creating incentive for puppy mills and backyard breeders to operate further underground. Sadly, puppy mills and puppy farming operations now outproduce kennel club verifiable puppies by nearly a hundred to one. This lack of a open standard deeply affects families, too. Today the process is so confusing with hundreds of different dog registries, it is nearly impossible to reunite a lost or stolen puppy with its owners unless the story draws significant media attention. Bullishly Bred changes everything with its innovative immutable blockchain-based registryfor dog breeders and pet owners - a universal open standard that registers the very critical details of a pet's origin, health records, and ownership on a public ledger.



Co-founder Megan Barraford, a serial entrepreneur with an impressive history working with Fortune 500 brands and startups alike, says "NFTs have immense potential but are solely used for a single purpose and purely used for speculation. There is more to the technology behind NFTs - it provides a mechanism for storing information on the blockchain that cannot be manipulated and is publicly transparent. We took NFTs and brought them to the pet industry to solve a problem." Co-founder Nicole Harrison from Ethical Frenchie is the other half of the Bullishly Bred team. A French Bulldog specialist, Nicole is passionate about her work and has been breeding for more than a decade. Well known for her specialization and leadership in ethical breeding, she focuses on preventing health problems and improving longevity.

Nicole says that in the United States alone, "there are more than 50 designer breed registries working in silos - each one with different standards and the refusal to recognize specific colors - leading to forcing corrupt practices to get their puppies registered." Bullishly Bred plans to build an inclusive pet exchange that allows all breeds - including designer breeds (Sheepadoodle) or health-tested exotic colors (merle) to be registered - reducing backyard breeding with verifiable DNA, ownership, and a genealogical tree that is publicly available. The NFT project is "completely restructuring the breeding apparatus - making it open, transparent, decentralized, and inclusive of all dogs and people." This system is permissionless, uncensored, and available to all. Learn more at https://www.bullishlybred.com/ or https://discord.com/invite/VVxUnu5mUS Media Contact:

Tracy Lamourie

LAMOURIE MEDIA

Toronto: 289-788-5881 * Beverly Hills: 424-444-8052

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-utility-nft-project-uses-power-of-blockchain-to-solve-problem-with-pets-shaking-up-billion-dollar-breeding--retail-industries-301506636.html SOURCE Bullishly Bred

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]